The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition gets underway from March 22 with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The schedule for the first 21 games (March 22 to April 7) has been released so far.

All teams have begun practice for the upcoming IPL season, which will be the 17th edition of the cash-rich Indian T20 league. CSK are the defending champions, having clinched their record-equalling fifth title by beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS) in the nail-biting IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With just a week left for the start of IPL 2024, though, many big names have either been ruled out due to injury or have pulled out. Here's a look at the list of players who will be unavailable for IPL 2024 and their replacements (wherever announced).

Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami has not played since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He underwent surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon towards the end of February.

On March 12, the BCCI released a fitness update on Shami and confirmed that he had been ruled out of IPL 2024. GT are yet to name a replacement for the seasoned pacer.

Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals)

Aggressive England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from IPL 2024 to be with his grieving family following the death of his grandmother in February. Brook was purchased by Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

Last year, he played for SunRisers Hyderabad after being bought for a whopping ₹13.25 crore. Earlier, Brook also pulled out of the Test tour of India. The England player shared a statement on social media, explaining the reason for his absence from IPL 2024.

According to reports, Australian batter Jake Fraser-Mcgurk could replace Brook in the DC squad.

Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of pacer Prasidh Krishna for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 28-year-old underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon on February 23.

Releasing a medical update on Prasidh on March 12, BCCI said:

"He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024."

Rajasthan Royals are yet to name a replacement for the lanky fast bowler.

Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Swashbuckling England opener Jason Roy has opted out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons.

In a statement, he explained that he wanted to spend time with his family, having been away from them since January. KKR had signed Roy for ₹2.8 crore for the IPL 2023 edition.

Incidentally, fellow England batter Phil Salt, who went unsold at the IPL 2024 auction, has been signed as Roy's replacement for his reserve price of ₹1.5 crore.

Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants)

The England and Wales Cricket Board pulled fast bowler Mark Wood out of IPL 2024 to manage the injury-prone bowler's workload, keeping the T20 World Cup in June and the home summer in mind.

Lucknow Super Giants had signed the speedster for ₹7.50 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. However, he missed the season due to an elbow injury. In the IPL 2023 edition, Wood played four games and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 11.82.

New West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph has been named as Wood's replacement in the LSG squad. The Windies fast bowler has been picked up LSG for ₹3 crore.

Gus Atkinson (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Like Wood, pacer Gus Atkinson has also been pulled out of the IPL, as the ECB will be managing his workload, keeping the tight international schedule in mind. The 26-year-old was picked up by KKR for ₹1 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

Atkinson has been replaced by Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera. The right-arm pacer, who represented LSG in IPL 2022, has joined KKR for a reserve price of ₹50 lakh.

Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings)

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway has not been ruled out completely from IPL 2024 but is unlikely to be available till May. The Kiwi left-hander uffered a thumb injury during the second T20I against Australia earlier this month.

According to reports, Conway is set to undergo surgery and could be out of action for a minimum of eight weeks. CSK are yet to name a replacement for the opener.

Player name Franchise Replacement player Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans Yet to be announced Harry Brook Delhi Capitals Yet to be announced Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals Yet to be announced Jason Roy Kolkata Knight Riders Phil Salt Mark Wood Lucknow Super Giants Shamar Joseph Gus Atkinson Kolkata Knight Riders Dushmantha Chameera Devon Conway Chennai Super Kings Yet to be announced

Note: Gujarat Titans keeper-batter Matthew Wade is likely to miss at least the team's first two games in IPL 2024, as he will be playing in the Sheffield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25.