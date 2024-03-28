List of prominent records that were broken during SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs in match number eight of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27. Following the win, SRH got their first points in the tournament, while MI lost their second straight game.

Sent into bat by Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad put up an imposing total of 277-3. SRH opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 11, but Travis Head (62 off 24) and Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) added 68 for the second wicket. After the two were dismissed, Heinrich Klaasen (80* off 34) and Aiden Markram (42* off 28) added an unbroken 116 for the fourth wicket.

Chasing 278, Mumbai Indians batters came out all guns blazing. However, despite an impressive batting effort, they fell well short of SunRisers Hyderabad's total, finishing on 246-5. Tilak Varma top-scored with 64 off 34, while Tim David remained unbeaten on 42* off 22.

Many major records were broken during the high-scoring SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. Here's a look at some of them:

#1 Highest team total in the IPL

SRH's total of 277-3 is the highest team total in IPL history. Hyderabad surpassed the previous record held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru franchise had notched up 263-5 against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013, with Chris Gayle scoring a record 175* off 66.

#2 Most sixes in an IPL match

A total of 38 sixes were hit in the game between SRH and MI on Wednesday. It's a record for sixes hit in an IPL game. While Hyderabad hit 18, Mumbai responded with 20. The previous best was 33, which was achieved three times.

In fact, the six tally is a record for any T20. A total of 37 sixes were hit in an APL game between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan in Sharjah in 2018 and in a CPL game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Basseterre in 2019.

#3 Highest match aggregate in a T20 game

The total of 523 runs scored by SRH and MI combined is a record match aggregate in a T20 game.

The previous best was 517 between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion last year. The previous highest in the IPL was 469 in a game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai in 2010.

#4 Highest total by a team batting second in the IPL

Mumbai Indians' 246-5 is a record total by a team batting second in the IPL. The previous mark was held by Rajasthan Royals, who scored 226 against Punjab Kings in Sharjah in 2020.

#5 Most runs conceded by a bowler on IPL debut

Kwena Maphaka had a forgettable IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. He conceded 66 runs in four overs, the most given away by a bowler in his first IPL game. The previous mark was held by Michael Neser, who conceded 62 runs for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

#6 Fastest fifty by an SRH batter

Abhishek Sharma needed only 16 balls to reach his half-century, claiming the record for the fastest IPL fifty by an SRH batter. He broke Travis Head's record, who got to an half-century of 18 balls in the same game.

Head had surpassed the previous record jointly held by the Aussie duo of David Warner and Moises Henriques (20 balls).

#7 Highest total at the halfway stage of an IPL innings

SunRisers had reached 148 at the 10-over mark of their innings against Mumbai on Wednesday.

This is a record total after the first 10 overs of an IPL innings. The previous highest was 131 by Punjab Kings in 2014 and Mumbai Indians in 2021. Ironically, both instances were recorded against SunRisers Hyderabad.

#8 Highest powerplay score for SRH

SunRisers had reached 81 at the end of the powerplay against MI. This is the highest score they have registered in the powerplay in the IPL, beating the 79 they scored against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017.