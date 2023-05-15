Lloyd presents Top 5 Coolest Performances of the Week

The ongoing week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has witnessed some thrilling action. In the 50th match of the league stage, Delhi Capitals (DC) got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a pulsating last-ball finish at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased down a target of 215 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). In match number 53 of IPL 2023, played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chased down 180 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in another game that was decided off the last ball. KKR registered a much-needed five-wicket win.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) then chased down a target of 200 against RCB to keep their playoffs hopes alive. MI romped home in 16.3 overs in what was a dominating performance.

There have been some wonderful individual performances from players across franchises in IPL 2023. In this feature, we look at SK’s Top 5 Coolest Performances of the Week, presented by Lloyd.

#5 Shubman Gill (94* off 51 vs LSG)

In-form Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored a sublime 94* off 51 balls in the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. LSG opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but Gill and fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha made they rue the decision, adding 142 for the first wicket.

While Saha perished for 81 off 43, Gill returned unconquered as GT posted an impressive 227/2. The elegant right-handed batter’s knock featured two fours and seven sixes. While he was unlucky not to get a hundred, the ease with which he played makes Gill’s effort one of the top contenders for the coolest batting performance of the week.

#4 Glenn Phillips (25 off 7 vs RR)

The nature of T20 cricket is such that even a scintillating cameo can be as important as a fifty or a four-wicket haul. SRH’s Glenn Phillips proved the same with his blazing knock of 25 which came off only seven balls in the game against RR in Jaipur.

Phillips’ powerful knock saw him clobber three consecutive sixes and a four in the penultimate over of the match bowled by Kuldip Yadav. His innings proved to be a match-defining one as SRH scored 24 runs in the 19th over and went on to chase down a tough target of 215.

#3 Phil Salt (87 off 45 vs RCB)

After a couple of poor batting efforts, Delhi Capitals opener Phil Salt proved his worth for the franchise, smashing 87 off only 45 balls in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Salt’s heavy duty innings featured eight fours and six sixes, which lifted DC to a thumping win.

RCB batted first in the match and posted 181/4 as Mahipal Lomror clubbed 54* off 29 balls. In the chase, Delhi needed a solid start and Salt ensured the same, taking on Bangalore’s bowlers, Mohammed Siraj in particular. His knock saw DC ease home in 16.4 overs.

#2 Andre Russell vs PBKS

KKR had been waiting for it and Andre Russell finally delivered! In their match against Punjab Kings, the West Indian slammed 42 off only 23 balls. His powerful knock was punctuated with three fours and as many sixes as Kolkata chased down 180 off the last ball.

With two overs to go, KKR needed 26 runs to cross PBKS’ score. However, Russell muscled left-arm pacer Sam Curran for three maximums in the penultimate over, which cost the fielding side 20. Although the Caribbean big-hitter was run-out in the last over, Rinku Singh (21* off 10) ensured his heroics did not go in vain.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (83 off 35 vs RCB)

MI batter Suryakumar Yadav smacked 83 off only 45 balls in the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, RCB put up a decent total of 199/4 on the board courtesy of half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis.

Suryakumar’s splendid knock, however, overshadowed their efforts. SKY’s heavy duty performance saw him whack seven fours and six sixes. He ended his innings with a strike rate of 237.14. While Ishan Kishan (42 off 21) and Nehal Wadhera (52* off 34) played handy knocks, Suryakumar’s scintillating show was undoubtedly the standout performance of the game.

This article is brought to you by Lloyd – a Havells brand.

Poll : 0 votes