LSG vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost five games in a row in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Their home win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) feels like it happened an eternity ago, because so much has happened since then.

Ad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament, and MS Dhoni has taken over the reins once again. Ravichandran Ashwin's CSK comeback has transpired in the worst possible fashion, while the Super Kings have made an incredibly high number of changes to try and arrest their miserable form.

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have defied all pre-season expectations to establish themselves as real contenders to finish in the top four. Although captain Rishabh Pant has barely contributed, LSG are riding a three-match win streak, and four in total, to park themselves in the top half of the standings.

Ad

Trending

In their previous game, the Super Giants got the better of the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which will host the CSK clash on Monday, April 14. LSG have won three of their last four completed contests against the Men in Yellow and will be optimistic of maintaining their promising record.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

Ad

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

IPL 2025: Can CSK snap their dreadful losing streak in Lucknow?

England v New Zealand - 1st Vitality T20I - Source: Getty

How do CSK get back in the win column? As their batting currently stands, there's virtually no chance of them competing against the teams in the competition. The Super Kings need to maximize the powerplay if they are to win matches, and with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway at the top of the order, that's near-impossible.

Ad

Captain MS Dhoni has openly admitted that his team cannot score at around 10 runs an over in the powerplay. Without that, CSK are going to find it extremely difficult to turn their campaign around, especially at venues like Lucknow.

LSG don't have the strongest bowling attack, and that could serve as an equalizer of sorts. But in Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi, the hosts have two quality spinners who are likely to ask serious questions of the opposition middle-order batters.

Ad

CSK have the bowling firepower to come up with a fighting performance, but LSG are the clear favorites for this clash. If they're not able to beat a side that has looked hapless in their last five matches, they'll be very upset.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 30 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More