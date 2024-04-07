LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight. The two franchises joined IPL in 2022 and played their first match against each other.

Interestingly, the Lucknow Super Giants have never defeated the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The two teams squared off four times across the last two seasons, with GT emerging victorious in every game.

LSG will aim to record their maiden win over GT tonight. Before the Lucknow vs Gujarat match starts, here's an in-depth look at how the wicket at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium has played in the past.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

The pitch in Lucknow has generally been slow, but in the last game, the batters of Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings scored heaps of runs at the venue. LSG set a new record for the highest score here by aggregating 199 runs in 20 overs.

If the home team produce a similar batting performance tonight, they can end their losing streak against Gujarat. On that note, here's a list of some important numbers from previous IPL games hosted by Lucknow:

IPL Matches Played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches with no result: 1

Highest team total: 199/8 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 161/8 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The LSG vs GT match pitch report will be available on IPLT20.com before the toss takes place. Generally, the batters have to work hard to score runs at the venue.

With Gujarat Titans having some quality slow bowlers in their attack, the visitors will fancy their chances of winning tonight. Last year, GT defended a 136-run target against LSG on this ground.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants beat the Punjab Kings by 21 runs at this venue last week. Quinton de Kock's half-century and quickfire forties from Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya helped LSG post 199/8 on the board.

In reply, PBKS were 102/0 in the 12th over, but Mayank Yadav's fine spell helped LSG restrict their rivals to 178/5 in 20 overs. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199/8 (Quinton de Kock 54, Sam Curran 3/28) beat Punjab Kings 178/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Yadav 3/27) by 21 runs.