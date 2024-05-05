LSG vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Earlier this season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the first time in their history, on their fourth attempt. That has proven to be the difference between the two sides as far as the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table is concerned.

KKR are two points ahead of LSG, with the teams having played 10 games each. Kolkata have an appreciable net run rate advantage, but this is a pivotal clash as far as the race for the top two goes. And with both teams in good form, having each won three of their last five matches in IPL 2024, it becomes even more enticing.

The Ekana Stadium could throw up a few interesting challenges for the Knight Riders, whose batting lineup relies on power and nonstop aggression. The pitches in Lucknow have been varied, but one thing has been common - none of them are belters of the kind KKR have been used to at the Eden Gardens.

In LSG's last home game, they shackled the MI batting lineup before chasing the score down in the final over. If the Super Giants can pull off something similar on Sunday, they will be in an excellent position to upstage KKR from second spot going forward.

Which team will come out on top?

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR Win Probability: Shreyas Iyer and Co. start as favorites

Fresh off their first win over LSG, that was a comfortable one, KKR are the favorites for this encounter.

Even if Lucknow churn out a slow track, the Knight Riders have plenty of spin-bowling resources to make the most of the situation. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy have been in excellent form, and more options can be brought on off the bench if needed.

Kolkata's real strength, though, lies in their batting. Narine and Phil Salt have set the tone in the powerplay, with the middle order following through and stepping up when needed.

In contrast, LSG have Arshin Kulkarni opening the batting and the untested Ashton Turner in the middle order. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have carried them so far, and all three have negative matchups against the KKR spinners.

A close contest should be on the cards, with both teams having plenty of match-winners, but Shreyas Iyer and Co. will start as the favorites.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 54 of IPL 2024.

