LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered their first home defeat of IPL 2023 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 15. Playing at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, LSG failed to defend a 160-run target, losing the game by two wickets.

PBKS played this match without their regular captain Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw was ruled out of the match due to an injury. The league's highest-paid player, Sam Curran, led the Kings in Dhawan's absence. Meanwhile, LSG gave youngster Yudhvir Singh an opportunity to prove himself.

Now that the LSG vs PBKS match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's have a look at the award winners, scorecard and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners in LSG vs PBKS match, IPL 2023

Sikandar Raza won the Player of the Match award for his 41-ball 57. The all-rounder bagged one wicket as well. He bowled two overs, conceding 19 runs and picking up Deepak Hooda's wicket. With the bat, Raza smacked four fours and three sixes.

Here's a list of all award winners:

Player of the Match: Sikandar Raza (57 off 41 & 1/19)

Game-changer of the Match: Sikandar Raza

Catch of the Match: KL Rahul

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Sikandar Raza

Longest Six of the Match: Shahrukh Khan

Electric Striker of the Match: Shahrukh Khan (strike rate of 230)

Most Fours of the Match: KL Rahul (8 fours)

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

LSG vs PBKS match scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

KL Rahul was the top scorer for the Lucknow Super Giants. He opened the innings and scored 74 runs off 51 deliveries. The LSG skipper smacked eight fours in his knock. LSG scored 159/8 in their 20 overs.

Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings. The left-arm fast bowler picked up three wickets. South African speedster Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets for PBKS.

In response, Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase of 160 runs. Sikandar Raza's half-century helped the visitors inch closer to the target, and in the end, it was an unbeaten 10-ball 23 from Shahrukh Khan that guided PBKS home. The Kings reached 161/8 with three balls to spare.

The Super Giants' young bowlers Yudhvir Singh and Ravi Bishnoi impressed a lot. Singh returned with figures of 2/19 in three overs, while Bishnoi bagged two wickets in 2.3 overs.

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings entertained the fans a lot. Here's a look at the three records that were broken during this game:

1) Punjab Kings became the first team to defeat Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. LSG previously won their home matches against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

2) Harpreet Singh Bhatia broke Matthew Wade's record for the longest gap between two IPL appearances. Bhatia played his last IPL match for Pune Warriors against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. After 3,981 days, he played for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants.

3) Sam Curran broke Sourav Ganguly's record for best figures on captaincy debut in the IPL. Curran bowled a spell of 3/31, while Ganguly returned with figures of 2/21 for KKR against RCB in 2008.

Poll : 0 votes