LSG vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS), in just one game, have made it clear what kind of cricket they're going to play in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer and Co. rocked up to Ahmedabad and tried to hit virtually every ball out of the ground, with the skipper himself leading the way.

The reason why PBKS are able to do that is their string of all-rounders through the middle order, with batting until No. 9 at least. With two uncapped openers at the top and an exciting bowling attack, the Kings seem set to fill seats as they progress in IPL 2025.

Interestingly, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who will host them on Tuesday, April 1, are trying to do much of the same despite not having nearly enough depth in batting. Led by Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, the Super Giants have racked up one win and nearly secured another two points in their first outing under new captain Rishabh Pant.

Lucknow will play at the Ekana Stadium, where they have an indifferent record, for the first time in IPL 2025. While the pitch could work against the intent of their top order, it could also bring their understaffed bowling attack into the contest, making for an exciting clash between two star-studded teams.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

IPL 2025: PBKS look to continue aggressive approach against LSG

Shardul Thakur has helped LSG through two powerplays in IPL 2025, but it's hard to say whether the fast bowler will be able to give them another positive start. The Super Giants have some X-factors in their bowling unit, including yorker specialist Prince Yadav and mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi, but they might struggle to keep the PBKS batting unit in check.

With Marco Jansen batting in the lower-middle order, Punjab have so much depth that they can afford to attack from ball one even if the pitch doesn't necessarily support that kind of approach. Captain Shreyas seems to be in blistering form, and others like Priyansh Arya and Marcus Stoinis have already made notable contributions.

Meanwhile, LSG are heavily reliant on Marsh and Pooran to do the heavy lifting in the top three. If Jansen and Arshdeep Singh can swing the ball around early, the Super Giants' middle order could be exposed. Pant himself doesn't seem to be in great nick, while there are a few uncapped Indians around him who don't inspire much confidence.

LSG have already proven to be a plucky outfit in this tournament, but they will start this encounter as the clear underdogs.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 13 of IPL 2025.

