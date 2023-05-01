LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and IPL records

The Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host tonight's IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This will be the first-ever match for RCB at this venue.

The pitch in Lucknow is slow. Unlike Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, batters find it challenging to score big in Lucknow. Hence, RCB's batters may have a tough time at this venue tonight.

Before the first ball of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled, here's a look at the pitch history details of the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records & stats

As mentioned ahead, the pitch at this venue is not the best for batting. In the last match at this stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants failed to chase a 136-run target against the Gujarat Titans despite a half-century from captain KL Rahul.

Spinners and medium pacers have been quite successful in Lucknow. Even express pacer Mark Wood bagged a five-wicket haul on this ground earlier this season. Here's a list of some other important numbers you need to know from the previous IPL games hosted at Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 4.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2.

Matches won by teams batting second: 2.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 74 - KL Rahul (LSG) vs. Punjab Kings, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Highest team score: 193/6 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Lowest team score: 121/8 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 161/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 156.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch report

The pitch report for this IPL 2023 match between LSG and RCB will be broadcasted live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss. Generally, the pitch on this ground helps the bowlers more than the batters.

Hitting sixes is a little difficult for the batters but once they get going, they can end up scoring big. LSG scored 191 runs in a match against the Delhi Capitals earlier this season at this stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match

Gujarat Titans defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs in the previous IPL game at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

GT scored 135/6 in 20 overs, riding on a 50-ball 66 from captain Hardik Pandya. In response, KL Rahul's 61-ball 68 helped LSG reach closer to the target but they ended up losing by seven runs.

Two batters scored a half-century in that game. A total of six sixes were hit in 40 overs. Here's a summary of that match:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Krunal Pandya 2/16) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Mohit Sharma 2/17) by 7 runs.

Poll : 0 votes