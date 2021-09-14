"Many IPL owners employ new coaches and change squads drastically in the hope of a quick turnaround, it rarely works" - Gary Kirsten 

Former Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Gary Kirsten has given his opinion on wholesome changes to squads in the Indian Premier League. He said that many IPL owners usually hire new coaches and make wholesale changes to the squad in the hope of a quick turnaround in fortunes. According to Kirsten, this strategy pays dividends very rarely and is quite ineffective.

"Any guy with half a cricket eye would have known that he was going to be a great player."@Gary_Kirsten, who is working with @imVkohli again at RCB, talks about the development of the India captain.https://t.co/AF2Prvqnfv pic.twitter.com/rmpFbl5KzV — ICC (@ICC) April 19, 2018

In an interview with Timesnownews.com, Gary Kirsten opened up about his experience coaching teams in the IPL and revealed his observations from his stints as a coach with the IPL teams. Gary Kirsten said:

"Coaching is very different in the IPL than in any other environment. I'm really enjoying coaching in T20 cricket which requires a different set of skills compared to working with an international team. I think the most successful IPL coaches have been able to create continuity with their playing squad. The relationship between the coach and the owner and the systems they co-create is vital to sustainable success."

He continued:

"I believe too many owners employ new coaches and make big changes to their playing squad in the hope that there will be a quick turnaround of results and then ongoing success. Cricket seldom works likes that, especially with the margins for winning and losing so small in an IPL game."

Gary Kirsten also previously coached the Indian cricket team and was highly successful in that stint. During his tenure as head coach, India reached the top spot in the ICC Test rankings and later clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli is doing a fantastic job for his country: Gary Kirsten

The former South African batsman feels that Virat Kohli has done a phenomenal job as skipper for India. Kirsten then lauded the depth of the current Indian team and felt that there were multiple match-winners in the side. In this regard, Gary Kirsten said:

"I have really only done one season with him as captain. He is doing a fantastic job for his country. Like any young captain, with more experience and understanding of what it takes, he has got better and better. There are many fantastic match-winners in the Indian team, currently."

Happy birthday to Gary Kirsten!



As a player, Kirsten scored 34 international hundreds for South Africa and as a coach he led India to @cricketworldcup glory in 2011! pic.twitter.com/W5pA3v8nHB — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2018

Kirsten is currently not associated with any IPL team as a coach. He also ruled out the chance of making a comeback as Indian coach after Ravi Shastri's exit after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

