Matheesha Pathirana vs Lasith Malinga - comparing their stats after 22 IPL games

Sri Lanka has produced some great fast bowlers over the years, with Matheesha Pathirana and Lasith Malinga being examples of quicks from two generations. Malinga made a name for himself throughout the globe with performances and Pathirana is following the Sri Lankan legend's footsteps, having a similar slingy action as well.

Talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL), Matheesha Pathirana made his debut in the 2022 season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He continues to play for them in the ongoing 2025 edition as well. Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga made his IPL debut in 2009 with the Mumbai Indians and had a great IPL record.

Malinga even won multiple titles with them in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. He is currently serving as their bowling coach as well in the IPL 2025 season. Pathirana also played a key role in CSK's IPL triumph in 2023.

Malinga played nine IPL seasons overall while Pathirana is playing his fourth season of the league. That being said, here is a comparison of the stats of the two Sri Lankan pacers after their first 22 games in the IPL.

Comparing the stats of Matheesha Pathirana and Lasith Malinga after 22 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

Matheesha Pathirana made his IPL debut with CSK in 2022, as mentioned earlier. This is only his fourth season and he has picked up 38 wickets from his 22 matches so far. In the ongoing 2025 season, he has had an impressive start with four wickets from two games already.

Lasith Malinga, meanwhile, has played a total of 122 IPL games in his career and scalped 170 wickets overall. However, looking at his numbers from his first 22 IPL games, the former Mumbai Indians pacer had 29 wickets to his name. Therefore, Pathirana has had a solid start in comparison to his countrymate in this phase.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Matheesha Pathirana 22 22 38 Lasith Malinga 22 22 29

#2 Average and Economy Rate

While picking up wickets is important, effectiveness is also a key factor in bowling, especially in T20 cricket. Matheesha Pathirana, from his 22 IPL games so far, has maintained an average of 17.26 and an economy rate of 7.88.

Lasith Malinga had an overall average of 19.79 and an economy rate of 7.14 from 122 games in his IPL career. However, looking at his stats from his first 22 games, the former Mumbai Indians pacer had an average of 18.62 and an economy rate of 6.56.

While Pathirana has a better average, Malinga had a better economy rate during this phase.

Player Matches Average Economy Rate Matheesha Pathirana 22 17.26 7.88 Lasith Malinga 22 18.62 6.56

#3 Most 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls

Matheesha Pathirana has picked up a single four-wicket haul in his 22 IPL games so far but does not have a five-wicket haul yet. His only four-wicket haul came in the last season when he picked up 4/28 against the Mumbai Indians. These are also his best figures in the league.

Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga ended his IPL career with a total of six four-wicket and one five-wicket haul from 122 games. Looking at his first 22 games alone, he had multiple three-wicket hauls but just one four-wicket haul, which came in the 2010 season against Punjab Kings. This performance of 4/22 was also his best during that phase.

Player Matches 4-wicket haul 5-wicket haul Best Figures Matheesha Pathirana 22 1 0 4/28 Lasith Malinga 22 1 0 4/22

Conclusion

Lasith Malinga left a remarkable legacy in the IPL, being among the top wicket-takers and winning four titles with the Mumbai Indians. While Mathesha Pathirana certainly has more wickets than Malinga from their first 22 IPL games along with a better average, Malinga had a better economy rate.

Both pacers have the same number of four-wicket and five-wicket hauls. With 38 wickets so far, Pathirana has impressed and made a name for himself. He has started his IPL career on a positive note.

Coming with a similar action and from the same country, it will be interesting to see if Matheesha Pathirana can match Malinga's IPL legacy, or even go on to better it in the seasons to come.

