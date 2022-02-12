MI Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) purchased four players on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Three of their players were Indians and one of them overseas.

Although MI were not very active during the auction, they purchased the most expensive player of the day - young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for a mammoth INR 15.25 crore.

MI went into the IPL auction with a purse of INR 48 crore. They retained four players - Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore) and Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore) - ahead of the auction.

On the basis of the above retentions, INR 42 crore was deduced from their salary cap of Rs 90 crore.

The five-time champions ended Day 1 of the auction with a purse of INR 27.85 crore. They will be keen to build their squad on Day 2 on Sunday.

MI players list after Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Following is the list of players purchased by MI on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction:

Ishan Kishan - INR 15.25 crore

Dewald Brevis - INR 3 crore

Basil Thampi - INR 30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin - INR 1.6 crore

Mumbai Indians go all out for Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was the first player to be picked at the auction by the Mumbai Indians.

The dashing wicketkeeper-batter has been with the franchise in recent years but could not be retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction as MI went for the more experienced Suryakumar Yadav.

There was some intense bidding war for the youngster. However, the 23-year-old eventually returned to the MI fold. The left-hander, who had registered his name in the INR 2 crore category, was elated to be picked.

He said in a video message:

"I am coming home to Aamchi Mumbai. Paltan, I have missed you and I can’t wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thank you to the owners and management for having faith in me. See you all soon."

Kishan has so far featured in 61 IPL matches and has scored 1452 runs at an average of 28.47 and a strike rate of 136.33.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar