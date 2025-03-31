MI Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR for Match 12 of IPL 2025 ft. Will Jacks & Vignesh Puthur

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 12 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, March 31. The encounter will be the five-time champions' first at their home venue, the Wankhede Stadium.

With no points from two matches, Mumbai are staring down the barrel already. Having gone down to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), Hardik Pandya and Co. desperately need a win to get their campaign on track. And given how unsettled their team combination has been, changes seem inevitable.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from an impact player, for Match 12 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton haven't fired so far in IPL 2025, with both openers failing in successive matches. However, MI are unlikely to make any changes in this department before trying them out at home, where they are expected to enjoy the conditions despite some early swing in the powerplay.

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

In the last game, MI strangely dropped Will Jacks to accommodate Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The spinner was woeful, but irrespective of his performance, the change wasn't one that made sense. Mumbai should bring Jacks back for this encounter and bat him at No. 3.

Robin Minz has looked out of sorts in his two outings so far and should be replaced in the middle order. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir are guaranteed to feature.

Mitchell Santner hasn't been at his best with the ball, but a left-arm spinner should be useful for MI despite the presence of a few left-handers in the KKR lineup. Moreover, Santner has added batting depth and contributed a few big hits.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

PV Satyanarayana Raju has been taken for runs in both his games thus far and doesn't seem ready for the IPL level, but MI are woefully short of pace options. Ashwani Kumar is a new-ball bowler, and the franchise already have two of those in Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. While Raju himself is known to swing the new ball, he will need to quickly adapt to his new role.

Impact Player - Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur, who was dropped in the last game despite an impressive performance against the Super Kings, is primed to make his return to the side. He could come in as an impact player if MI bowl second.

