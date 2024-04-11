MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 25 of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 25 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

Having finally got off the mark in IPL 2024, Mumbai will be keen on sustaining their winning momentum in front of their home crowd. Bengaluru haven't been in great form lately, and the hosts will back themselves to secure two points from the clash.

Changes might not be necessary for MI, although there are a couple they might be inclined to consider.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Here is MI's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 25 of IPL 2024 against RCB.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got MI off to a sizzling start against the Delhi Capitals (DC), and they will be licking their lips at the prospect of taking on an RCB bowling attack that has underwhelmed so far. The duo, who are yet to make big scores in the tournament, will want to give the team more than just a bright start.

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi

MI seemed to sort out their middle-order concerns in the last game by fielding an excellent combination of players. Dropping Dewald Brevis and welcoming the returning Suryakumar Yadav, the five-time champions posted an above-par total thanks to Tim David, Hardik Pandya, and Romario Shepherd.

The big-hitting trio, along with Suryakumar and Tilak Varma, will continue being part of the middle order against RCB as well. Hardik will need to sort out issues with his strike rate, while SKY will want to make his first impactful contribution of the season.

MI might not need Mohammad Nabi against a rightie-heavy RCB, and bringing in Nuwan Thushara for some added death bowling could be a possibility. However, they have enough resources in the pace department already, and that might not transpire.

Lower order: Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has been horribly out of touch in IPL 2024, and if MI want another leg-spinner to take his place, they could turn to Shreyas Gopal. That said, though, they generally back their players, and Chawla was excellent last year.

Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, and Jasprit Bumrah will make up the pace-bowling unit. Coetzee did pick up four wickets against DC, but his form will be something to watch out for.

MI's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee.

Other impact sub candidates: Shivalik Sharma, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod.