MI Predicted Playing XI vs KKR for Match 51 of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

With three wins in 10 matches, the five-time champions are struggling in IPL 2024. Placed ninth, Mumbai's playoff hopes have virtually been extinguished, but they have plenty of pride to play for. Getting back to winning ways will be tough, though, especially since it's hard to see what they can do to tweak their team combination.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 51 of IPL 2024 against KKR.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have fallen off after a bright start and will hope that a return to the Wankhede Stadium brings the best out of them. Mitchell Starc has been woefully expensive in IPL 2024, and the MI openers will back themselves to capitalize inside the powerplay.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, and Mohammad Nabi

Suryakumar Yadav has blown hot and cold in IPL 2024, but the maverick batter has an excellent record at MI's home venue. He also enjoys playing against his former franchise and could be all set to make a big contribution on Friday.

Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera have belied their years with splendid knocks and will be expected to continue in the same vein, while Hardik Pandya and Tim David will need to add power and six-hitting lower down the order.

There is a case for Mumbai to drop Mohammad Nabi and bring in Romario Shepherd. KKR do have left-handers, but Nabi might not have enough freedom to bowl to them and tie them down. However, having a restrictive spinner could help Hardik in case things go south once again.

Lower Order: Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara has been a mild improvement on the likes of Kwena Maphaka and Luke Wood. He could continue to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee in the pace attack.

Piyush Chawla is likely to be the team's frontline spinner once again. Kumar Kartikeya is an option, but bringing on a bowler whose stock ball turns into the left-hander might not be a great idea, even though he does have plenty of variations in his locker.

MI's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara.

Other impact sub candidates: Harvik Desai, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya.

