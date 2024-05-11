MI Predicted Playing XI vs KKR for Match 60 of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. The five-time champions have already been eliminated from the competition and have only pride to play for.

Mumbai have a good record at Kolkata's home ground and also have a dominant head-to-head matchup against them. However, they suffered a rather embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Knight Riders in the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium and will be pondering a couple of changes.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 60 of IPL 2024 against KKR.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have completely lost their form lately. The former, in particular, hasn't looked settled at the crease at all, and that isn't a good sign for both MI and Team India. Kishan, meanwhile, has looked to be aggressive right from the outset but hasn't been able to strike the right balance.

Up against Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, and the spinners, the MI openers' task will be as difficult as it gets in Kolkata.

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David and Romario Shepherd

Naman Dhir has batted at No. 3 often for MI in IPL 2024 but has just 11 runs in his last three innings, with two ducks. He hasn't been used much with the ball either, and his place in the side is under question.

Mumbai, who have overseas slots to spare, could replace him with Romario Shepherd. The West Indian should be a better bet than Mohammad Nabi, with KKR having plenty of good spin-hitters in their ranks.

The rest of MI's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, and Hardik Pandya will make up the backbone, with Tim David providing power at the back end.

Lower order: Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara blew away the KKR top order during the reverse fixture and will be one of MI's key bowlers once again.

Mumbai could benefit from the services of Gerald Coetzee against the Knight Riders, but it would be harsh to drop Anshul Kamboj after just one outing.

There aren't any indications of Jasprit Bumrah being rested, so he should lead the pace attack. Piyush Chawla is likely to be the sole spinner.

MI's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara.

Other impact sub candidates: Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya.

