MI's strongest playing XI after IPL 2023 Auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) had their worst IPL season last year, where they finished tenth with just four wins from 14 games. Many believe they got their auction strategy completely wrong, which cost them in the IPL 2022 season.

However, the five-time champions seemed determined to work on their weak areas and have formed quite a formidable squad. Breaking the bank for all-rounder Cameron Green and smart picks like Jhye Richardson seem to have covered most of the bases that were exposed last year.

On that note, let's take a look at how the strongest Mumbai Indians XI could look like:

Openers: Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were one of the most disappointing opening partnerships last season. Both struggled consistently to take Mumbai off to flying starts. However, they might still continue to open in IPL 2023, especially after Ishan's stunning double-hundred against Bangladesh.

If the left-hander is able to replicate that hitting form, it would help captain Rohit settle down at the crease and play a long innings. That could help other batters play their natural game around the captain and help Mumbai post huge totals consistently.

Middle order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

Tilak Varma was one of the frontrunners for the Emerging Player of the Year award last season and was another example of the excellent scouting the Mumbai Indians have done over the years. He scored 397 runs in 13 games and showed great technique, which probably helped him get the No. 3 role for the foreseeable future.

Suryakumar Yadav is arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment. His No.1 rank among batters is a testament to the incredible year he has had for India in the shortest format. An integral part of the team for a while now, SKY will look to be the glue that keeps the middle order together.

Many believe Mumbai made a huge blunder by benching Tim David for quite a few games. The big-hitter from Australia proved exactly why by smashing 186 runs in eight games at an astonishing strike rate of 216.28. With Kieron Pollard now retired, David could be MI's long-term No. 5.

All-rounders: Cameron Green & Hrithik Shokeen

Mumbai paid a massive INR 17.5 crore to acquire the services of Cameron Green and will hope that he settles nicely into the team culture. The young Australian has shown the potential to be a world-class all-rounder in Tests, but his white ball game is still under the scanner.

Nevertheless, Green's exploits with the bat in T20Is against India was enough for MI to be convinced that he's the all-rounder they need to get a balanced XI. His position in the batting order could be a floating one, depending on the match situation.

Hrithik Shokeen was impressive in his debut season for Mumbai last year and is likely to slot into the No. 7 position. Delhi used him as an 'Impact Player' in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, so it will be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians use him in their XI.

Bowlers: Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson

Kumar Kartikeya came into the Mumbai squad last year as an injury replacement for Arshad Khan and slotted straight into the playing XI. The left-arm spinner was impressive with the ball and believes he has a bit of mystery with his bowling. The team will want him to play the role of a lead spinner.

Mumbai Indians have historically depended on playing two overseas pacers alongside Jasprit Bumrah and are likely to stick to that formula. Jhye Richardson has been in incredible form in the Big Bash League and could pip Jason Behrendorff as a part of MI's pace trio alongside Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

