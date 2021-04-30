MI vs CSK head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 27 of IPL 2021

After beating the Rajasthan Royals, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be keen to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2021 when they meet the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The two franchises met in the opening match of the previous season, where the Chennai Super Kings beat their rivals by five wickets. But the Mumbai Indians avenged that loss later by defeating the MS Dhoni-led outfit by ten wickets.

MI and CSK have been two of the most dominant teams in the IPL. The last four IPL seasons have ended with either MI or CSK winning the championship. Even in IPL 2021, both franchises are currently in the top-4 of the points table.

The upcoming battle between CSK and MI promises to be a thrilling affair. Before they lock horns for the first time in IPL 2021, here are the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against the Chennai Super Kings by 19-13. As mentioned earlier, both teams recorded a win over the other last season.

MI and CSK have battled at Arun Jaitley Stadium once before. During the IPL 2013 Playoffs, the Super Kings beat the Indians by 48 runs in Qualifier 1 at this venue.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Suresh Raina has scored the most runs (730) in the matches between MI and CSK while Rohit Sharma is right behind him with 658 runs. MS Dhoni (643 runs) has 15 runs less than Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 17 wickets while donning the CSK jersey against MI in the IPL. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard has 13 wickets to his name against CSK. Both all-rounders will hold the key to their respective teams' success in the upcoming IPL 2021 match.