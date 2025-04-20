MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

A fresh chapter will be added to the epic rivalry when the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns on Sunday, April 20. It will be a night game, scheduled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The two franchises met in their opening IPL 2025 fixture in Chennai, where Rachin Ravindra's clinical knock helped CSK edge past MI in the last over. Fast forward four weeks and MI sit above CSK on the points table, with three wins in seven games.

Chennai, however, have lost their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, due to an injury and are on the brink of elimination with just two wins in seven games. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, they need a miracle of sorts to make the playoffs.

Before the reverse fixture kicks off between MI and CSK, here's a detailed preview for this clash.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 38, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, April 20, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium crowd at 2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

This will be the fourth IPL 2025 game at the Wankhede Stadium and interestingly, only once has the 200-mark been breached by the team batting first. Even in the last game between MI and SRH, the surface was not a typical batting paradise but stopped a bit.

Regardless, batters are expected to have their say and will eye 200+ at the Wankhede tonight. Since IPL 2024, pacers have taken 94 wickets here as compared to just 31 for spinners.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

Great news awaits fans as there is no chance of rain during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL clash. However, it will be a sweaty evening with humidity levels as high as 80 percent and the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Chennai Super Kings

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Munbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

