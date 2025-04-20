MI vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

A lot of things have changed since the first Clasico of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Ruturaj Gaikwad is no longer the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and neither is Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Mumbai Indians (MI) in that Chepauk clash. While Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury, Hardik Pandya has returned from an over-rate suspension and quickly become one of the team's most important players.

The Super Kings started their season with a promising win over their arch-rivals, but things haven't gone to plan since then. MS Dhoni and Co. lost five matches on the trot, only recently breaking that streak with an important win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Meanwhile, the Indians have been far from their consistent best in IPL 2025. The five-time champions have only three wins from seven matches and haven't been able to string a series of wins together to inject some momentum into their campaign. However, Jasprit Bumrah's return has helped matters, and MI are on the back of a morale-boosting win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The stage is set for another titanic clash, especially in the wake of CSK signing Mumbai youngster Ayush Mhatre and former MI player Dewald Brevis as replacements. The Men in Yellow are moving towards a more youthful side, and that brings with it a ton of excitement. Not that a Mumbai-Chennai clash needs any other storylines to make it spicier!

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

IPL 2025: El Clasico is back, this time from Wankhede

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Despite their win over LSG, CSK are the obvious underdogs for this encounter. Their opening combination of Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed will take time to develop, while the batting is still brittle despite the team bringing back Jamie Overton for Ravichandran Ashwin.

There's enough talent in the Chennai ranks to ask serious questions of the hosts. Noor Ahmad has been in stunning form and has already given the MI batters something to think about this year, while Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj should enjoy bowling in the powerplay at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, with the batting being such a big concern for CSK, it's hard to pick them to come out on top in this encounter. MI will be bitterly disappointed if they don't get the job done.

Prediction: MI to win Match 38 of IPL 2025.

