MI vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 20 ft. Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians (MI) finally got off the mark in IPL 2024. The Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs to earn their first two points of the new season. Romario Shepherd was the architect of MI's win earlier today at Wankhede Stadium. The all-rounder played an incredible cameo of 39 runs from just 10 balls to help MI reach 234/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 235, Delhi Capitals took the game to the final overs, riding on half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs. However, the target was too big for the Capitals to chase it down successfully.

Now that the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals has ended, here's a look at the three moments that generated a buzz among fans from this IPL 2024 fixture.

#1 Romario Shepherd brings a smile on the faces of Hardik Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar

As mentioned ahead, Caribbean all-rounder Romario Shepherd was the game-changer for the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals. The hard-hitter whacked three fours and four sixes in his 10-ball unbeaten 39, playing at an incredible strike rate of 390.

Shepherd showed no mercy to Anrich Nortje, scoring 32 runs off the last over bowled by him in MI's innings. In the end, that over proved to be the difference between the two sides as MI beat DC by 29 runs.

Expand Tweet

When Shepherd smacked Nortje all over the park in Mumbai and returned to the dressing room, the team's captain Hardik Pandya had a big smile on his face. Even the team icon Sachin Tendulkar was delighted to see his side put up a fine show for the home fans at the Wankhede Stadium.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Prithvi Shaw with a perfect yorker

Jasprit Bumrah has been the main bowler for Mumbai Indians over the last many seasons. Earlier today, he proved why he is the biggest match-winner with the ball for the Mumbai-based franchise in IPL 2024 as well.

Expand Tweet

Prithvi Shaw was settled in the middle for the Delhi Capitals. He was batting on 66 off 39 balls before Bumrah came in and rattled his stumps with a perfect yorker.

It was the first wicket of the day for Bumrah, who also accounted for Abhishek Porel's wicket later and finished with impressive figures of 2/22 on a day where more than 400 runs were scored in 40 overs.

#3 Romario Shepherd destroys Anrich Nortje in IPL 2024

Romario Shepherd attacked all-out in the final over of Mumbai Indians' innings and scored 32 runs off express pacer Anrich Nortje's bowling. Shepherd started the over with a four, followed by three back-to-back sixes. The over ended with a four and a six as MI raced from 202/5 to 234/5 in 20 overs.

Expand Tweet

After this incredible last over, Sachin Tendulkar clapped for Shepherd, while Hardik Pandya could not believe what he saw in the middle. It has been a forgettable season for Nortje so far. It should not be a surprise if the Delhi Capitals give him a short break from the playing XI for the next game.