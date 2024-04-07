MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians player ratings as Hardik Pandya and Co. get off the mark with team effort

The Mumbai Indians (MI) got off the mark in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

It was a team effort from the home team, who reached an above-par total of 234/5 despite no batter crossing the 50-run mark. Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs fought hard in the chase, but the Capitals fell short in the end.

On that note, here are MI's player ratings from their IPL 2024 clash against DC.

IPL 2024, MI v DC: Mumbai score 234 without a 50, Bumrah stands out

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma: 7.5/10

Rohit got MI off to a bright start in the powerplay, playing some delightful shots against DC's skilful new-ball bowlers. He fell short of a fifty as Axar Patel outfoxed him, but it was a good knock.

Ishan Kishan: 7.5/10

Kishan seemed to be in excellent rhythm throughout his knock, even though it wasn't easy for him to get strike. Only a blinder from Axar prevented him from converting it into a big one.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Suryakumar couldn't make an impact on his return from injury as he tried to take on Anrich Nortje and failed. He could've perhaps taken some time to get his eye in before trying to go big.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

Pandya started off brightly and seemed to be in good nick, but the pace of his innings slowed down with time as wickets fell at the other end. The MI skipper should have made up for the dots he played at the death, but he spooned a catch to deep square leg off a full-toss. He didn't bowl for the second game running.

Tilak Varma: 4/10

Tilak's bright start to IPL 2024 didn't continue as he handed a simple catch to point. It wasn't a smart choice of shot from the youngster.

Tim David: 8/10

Coming to the crease with quite some time left in the innings, David had the opportunity to get his eye in before attempting his trademark big hits. He struck two fours and four sixes in his unbeaten cameo, which went a long way in MI reaching an above-par total.

Romario Shepherd: 8.5/10

Shepherd was the star of the show as he hammered 39 runs off just 10 balls, featuring some mindblowing strokes, to pile on DC's misery. He also chipped in with the important wicket of David Warner, although his figures took a beating after that.

Mohammad Nabi: 6.5/10

Nabi wasn't needed with the bat and bowled two economical overs.

Gerald Coetzee: 7/10

Coetzee wasn't at his best with the ball as he failed to hit the right lengths during the first half of his spell. In his final over, though, he managed a bag of wickets by bashing the ball halfway down the pitch.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9.5/10

Bumrah was a class apart once again. He was nearly unplayable on a batting-friendly pitch and ended up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.5, including a searing yorker to dismiss Shaw.

Piyush Chawla: 2/10

Chawla has been poor in IPL 2024 and had another disappointing outing against DC. His two overs were plundered for 32 runs, with two fours and three sixes.

Akash Madhwal [IP]: 4/10

Madhwal got the ball to skid on and had the DC batters in trouble at times, but his overall figures weren't noteworthy. The uncapped pacer finished with an economy rate of 11.25.