MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2024 today. It is the second home game of the season for MI, who are winless in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, DC have managed only one win in four matches. The Capitals will aim to forget the disastrous performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last IPL game and make a fresh start to their campaign today.

With both sides aiming to start afresh, here's a look at the pitch history of Wankhede Stadium before the venue hosts its first afternoon fixture of IPL 2024.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

The track at this venue generally helps the batters. Fast bowlers receive help from the conditions in the beginning, but once the ball gets a little old, the batters rule the roost.

Teams batting second have been quite dominant in Mumbai. Here are some other important numbers:

IPL Matches played: 110

Matches won by teams batting first: 50

Matches won by teams batting second: 60

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Average first innings score: 168

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai is excellent for batting. With today's game being an afternoon fixture, the captain winning the toss may consider batting first, post a mammoth total on the board, and then defend it later in the evening.

Star Sports and JioCinema will broadcast the Wankhede Stadium's pitch report before Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant walk out for the toss.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in the last IPL game at this venue. A fiery spell from Trent Boult in the powerplay gave RR an upper hand in the contest. Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul and Riyan Parag's half-century then guided the Royals to a comfortable win.

13 wickets fell in the MI vs RR match, with fast bowlers taking 10 of them. The batters hit a total of six sixes in the game. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 125/9 (Hardik Pandya 34, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/11) lost to Rajasthan Royals 127/4 (Riyan Parag 54*, Akash Madhwal 3/20) by 6 wickets.