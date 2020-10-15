MI vs KKR: Expected playing XI for both teams

The 32nd match of IPL 2020 will be played on 16th October 2020 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MI is currently at second place in the IPL 2020 points table, having won five out of their seven matches so far, while KKR is at fourth place with four wins and three losses.

MI and KKR have played 26 matches against each other in the IPL. MI have won 20 matches, while KKR have managed to win the remaining six.

Both teams have been successful in winning the IPL title more than once, with MI having been crowned champions four times and KKR lifting the trophy twice.

When the two sides met last year, both franchises won one match each. MI went on to win the title last year, while KKR finished the season at fifth position.

This is the second encounter between the teams this season, with MI winning the first one by 49 runs.

On that note, let’s look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Ishan Kishan

With Ishan Kishan settling himself at No. 4, this MI side looks well balanced. There does not seem to be any reason to change the team which defeated Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Tom Banton

Tom Banton failed to make an impact on his debut for KKR against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. However, KKR are likely to persist with the 21-year-old. Thus, there aren't any changes expected in the XI which lost to RCB.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.