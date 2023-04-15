MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Please Schedule this Article for 9.30 AM on 15-04-2023

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians managed to grab their first win of the competition in their last outing. After a thriller of a contest, they secured a final-ball victory against the Delhi Capitals.

Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets each as MI knocked over the Capitals for 172. In reply, Rohit Sharma scored 65 and was well-supported by Tilak Verma (41). The game went down to the last ball and they got across the line with six wickets in hand. MI will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are coming off a loss in their previous fixture. After losing their first game of the season, they turned the tables around to win the next two. They failed to make it three in three as they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14.

Bowling first, Andre Russell picked up three wickets, but the Sunrisers posted 228 runs on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Nitish Rana (75) and Rinku Singh (58*) gave it their all, but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 205/7 and lost the game by 23 runs. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways against MI.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 22, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on where batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Bowlers are punished if they miss their mark even slightly and will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 27 to 34 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Expect them to field the same XI despite suffering a loss in their previous game.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N. Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction

The Mumbai Indians grabbed their first win of the competition in their last outing. The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a loss at home and will be hoping to bounce back when they face Rohit Sharma’s men on Sunday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders look like a settled unit, expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders to win this contest.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

