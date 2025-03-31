MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians cruised to their first win of IPL 2025 by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31 in Mumbai. It was a clinical performance from the team in blue as they ensured the home fans at the Wankhede Stadium went home happy.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as MI bowled KKR out for just 116. Debutant Ashwani Kumar bagged four wickets for the home side.

MI chased the target inside 13 overs to seal an eight-wicket win. Here's a quick look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the match.

List of all award winners in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Ashwani Kumar won the Player of the Match award on his IPL debut. The pace bowler used the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium to perfection to scalp four wickets in just three overs.

He dismissed KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane on the first ball of his IPL career. Later in his spell, Kumar accounted for the wickets of Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Ramandeep Singh (Strike rate of 183.3)

Fantasy King of the Match: Ashwani Kumar (146 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ryan Rickelton (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Ryan Rickelton (4 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Trent Boult (14 dot balls)

Man of the Match: Ashwani Kumar (4/24).

MI vs KKR scorecard

Not a single KKR batter could touch the 30-run mark against MI in the IPL 2025 match played at the Wankhede Stadium. Generally, the pitch in Mumbai favors the batters, but the conditions were slightly different this time.

Fast bowler Ashwani Kumar stole the show by taking four wickets for the Mumbai Indians in the first innings. He received great support from Deepak Chahar, who scalped two wickets for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Expand Tweet

Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton played the best knock of his IPL career to guide the Mumbai Indians to a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. The South African batter opened the batting and remained not out on 62 runs to guide MI to a victory.

Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a fine cameo of 27 runs while playing against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders. Andre Russell took two wickets for KKR, but it was not enough to stop MI from winning.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

It was a lopsided contest between MI and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. Here's a look at some of the top stats from the IPL 2025 game played on March 31 in Mumbai:

Ashwani Kumar has become the first Indian player to take a 4-wicket haul on IPL debut. He took four wickets against KKR in Mumbai. This was the 24th time MI defeated KKR in an IPL match - the most by any team against a particular opponent in the league.

