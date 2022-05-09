MI vs KKR IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Mumbai vs Kolkata IPL 2022 match?

The most one-sided rivalry in Indian Premier League (IPL) history will see another installment on Monday, May 9 as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium.

MI are the only team to be officially eliminated from IPL 2022 with eight losses to their name, but KKR aren't far behind with seven. A loss to the wooden-spoon holders would serve as the final nail in the coffin for the Knight Riders, who have won only one of their last seven games. Rohit Sharma and Co., meanwhile, will look to build on their two-match winning streak and spoil other teams' parties.

The last time the two teams met, Daniel Sams bowled a 35-run over to Pat Cummins that saw him lose his place in the MI playing XI. However, the Aussie all-rounder was the star of his team's previous game, bowling a terrific final over against the Gujarat Titans. In contrast, Cummins finds himself on the bench after a series of expensive spells, with the KKR bowling attack struggling to deliver in unison.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: MI vs KKR

KKR have made a host of changes throughout IPL 2022

MI have arrived at a decently settled playing XI after a lot of searching. Kieron Pollard could be the only man on the chopping block, and Dewald Brevis might replace the West Indian as the five-time champions attempt to secure their future in the batting department. Jasprit Bumrah has been in a poor run of form, but he will take heart from the fact that the KKR batting lineup has looked woefully vulnerable throughout IPL 2022.

Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith make up one of the most unconvincing opening partnerships ever assembled, with most of the KKR top order being wholly incapable of countering short-pitched bowling. The extra pace of Riley Meredith and Bumrah could prove to be their undoing, even though they're bound to make some changes at the top.

Umesh Yadav has been KKR's standout bowler in IPL 2022 but the experienced quick is recovering from a niggle. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who strung together a decent partnership in the previous game against the Titans, could welcome facing a misfiring bowling attack, although both have negative match-ups in the likes of Sunil Narine.

KKR have players who can win them games single-handedly. Andre Russell is capable of running through oppositions on his own, while Shreyas Iyer has only one notable knock - that too in a losing cause - this season. Others like Rinku Singh and Tim Southee have made valuable contributions since making their way into the side.

However, Russell can't produce magic all the time. KKR have almost zero team performances to their name in IPL 2022, while MI have both form and balance on their side apart from the psychological edge owing to their head-to-head record. While a close contest could be on the cards, Mumbai are the definite favorites to gather another two points.

Prediction: MI to win Match 56 of IPL 2022

