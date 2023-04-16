MI vs KKR, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to cross swords in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16.

KKR will enter the fixture on the back of a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to field first at Eden Gardens. Harry Brook, who failed to make an impact in his first three innings for SRH, smacked a magnificent century for the visitors.

Captain Aiden Markram supported Brook with a half-century, while Abhishek Sharma chipped in with a quick-fire 32 to help SRH finish on 228/4. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 3/22 in 2.1 overs.

Chasing 229 for the win, KKR scored 205/7 in their 20 overs. Rinku Singh smashed another half-century and captain Nitish Rana top-scored with a 41-ball 75. But the other KKR batters could not get going, leading to KKR's second loss in IPL 2023.

Scorecard of MI's last game in IPL 2023

Unlike KKR, MI won their last game after facing defeat in their opening two matches of the season. MI survived the challenge posed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) to bag their first points of the campaign.

After being put into bat, Delhi rode on Axar Patel's 25-ball 54 to post 172 runs on the board. Skipper David Warner was also amongst the runs, scoring his 58th IPL fifty.

Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff starred with the ball for MI, taking three wickets apiece.

Bowling scorecard of MI from their last IPL 2023 game vs DC [Sportskeeda]

MI started their chase brilliantly. A 71-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set the stage nicely before Tilak Verma scored a vital 29-ball 41.

Sharma held fort admirably in his knock of 65 from 45 balls. His innings included six fours and four lusty maximums.

The DC bowlers did well to stem the flow of runs in the second half of the innings. However, Mumbai's top-order contributions ensured that they sneaked to their first win of the season off the last ball of the match.

Overseas signings Tim David and Cameron Green remained calm and composed at the end to guide MI past the finish line.

Batting scorecard of MI from their last IPL 2023 game vs DC [Sportskeeda]

MI will now look to continue their winning momentum and register their first home win of the season when they go up against rivals KKR on Sunday.

