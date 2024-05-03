MI vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

No fixture in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been as dominated by one team as much as Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Mumbai have won 23 of 32 matches against Kolkata to establish the highest winning percentage among all IPL rivalries.

However, this season's clash will have none of that context. MI have as many wins as KKR have losses, and given the fact that we are 50 games into the league stage, their positions in the points table reflect their respective records.

Hardik Pandya and Co. are moored to ninth spot in the standings, with only six points from 10 matches. They are effectively out of the competition already, and a loss will not only well and truly seal their fate but also put them at serious risk of dropping down to last place.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have been flying high in IPL 2024. A disappointing loss to the Punjab Kings threatened to unravel their campaign, but they bounced back well to easily brush aside the Delhi Capitals. Placed second with 12 points, KKR will push themselves ahead of the pack if they win on Friday.

KKR have taken some steps towards correcting their head-to-head record against MI, having won three of their last five meetings. They will back themselves to go further down that road, given the form they've shown in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Win Probability: Hard to pick against fiery Knight Riders

Expand Tweet

MI are due a win. A team stacked with quality players is bound to turn things around at some point, even if it happens after their playoff hopes disappear. A return to the Wankhede could also boost the five-time champions' chances of pulling off an upset.

Realistically, though, how can stop KKR's batting lineup? Oppositions have decided to play out Jasprit Bumrah and target the other weak links in the bowling attack, and Mumbai have struggled to cope. Nuwan Thushara has been a mild improvement on the others, but Hardik Pandya hasn't been able to marshal his resources in the right manner.

Kolkata have issues of their own in pace attack. While Harshit Rana is unavailable for this contest, Mitchell Starc is turning out to be one of the worst signings in IPL history.

While MI will back their batting lineup to make the most of KKR's bowling shortcomings, they might only be the favorites to win if they are guaranteed to chase at the Wankhede. Taking the toss out of the equation, it's obvious that Kolkata have more bases covered.

KKR are the favorites and can be backed to get over the line, but MI aren't as out of it as they seem, especially if they bat second.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 51 of IPL 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback