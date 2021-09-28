MI vs PBKS: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 42 of IPL 2021

After suffering three defeats on the trot in the IPL 2021 UAE leg, two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight. It is a must-win encounter for both franchises as both have eight points to their name from 10 matches.

The Mumbai Indians have surprisingly failed in the United Arab Emirates so far. Last year, they won their fifth Indian Premier League trophy in the Gulf country. However, in IPL 2021, they have so far lost to Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE leg.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings won their previous match against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since PBKS defeated MI earlier this year, they will be brimming with confidence when they take on the Rohit Sharma-led outfit tonight.

Before MI and PBKS cross swords for the final time in IPL 2021 league stage, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

MI vs PBKS head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against Punjab Kings by 14-13. The Mohali-based franchise has an opportunity to level the scores tonight in Abu Dhabi.

Punjab have won their last two games against MI in the IPL. The two franchises defeated each other once in IPL 2020. Speaking of their head-to-head record in the UAE, it stands even at 1-1.

MI vs PBKS: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 42 of IPL 2021

Among current players, Kieron Pollard has the most runs in MI vs PBKS matches. The MI all-rounder has scored 514 runs against Punjab.

KL Rahul has amassed 443 runs while donning the PBKS jersey against MI. His highest score against the Mumbai-based franchise is 100*.

MI's Jasprit Bumrah has accounted for 17 wickets against PBKS in his IPL career, with best figures of 3/15.

Mohammed Shami has bagged 10 wickets for PBKS against MI. He will be the player to watch out for from the PBKS pace attack in tonight's IPL 2021 match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee