MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Mumbai Indians will square off against the Punjab Kings in the 31st match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be hosting the upcoming contest.

Mumbai Indians are currently sixth in the table. They have won three out of their five games and have six points to their name. They faced the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game and came out victorious.

After being asked to bat first, Cameron Green hit 64* and contributions from their openers helped them post 192 on the board. Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets each as they knocked out the Sunrisers on 178 to win the game by 14 runs. They will look to put up a similar performance against the Kings on Saturday.

Punjab Kings have also won three games so far but have played one match more than Mumbai Indians. The Kings suffered their third loss in the competition when they faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

Royal Challengers posted 174 on the board and in reply, Prabhsimran Singh (46) and Jitesh Sharma (41) tried hard but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bowled out for 150. They will be hoping to bring out their A-game against Mumbai Indians and get back to winning ways.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match 31, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 22, 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Short boundaries on either side help the batters and fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have found the right combination and don’t expect them to make any changes unless Jofra Archer gets fit before the clash.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan will walk back into the side if he recovers fully. We can expect him to replace Atharva Taide. Also expect Kagiso Rabada to come back into the side in place of Nathan Ellis.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians have found the right combination and have won three games on the trot. They will be high in confidence and will be a tough challenge for the Punjab Kings, who will want to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians look strong as compared to Punjab Kings so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) to win Match 31 of IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

