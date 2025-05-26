PBKS vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

A complicated path has become strangely simple for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). They were the team with the slimmest chances of finishing in the top two not too long ago. However, the teams ahead of them in the standings have all dropped the ball, giving them a simple equation.

The Gujarat Titans (GT), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have all lost their most recent fixtures. As a result, if MI beat PBKS at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26, they will be through to Qualifier 1. The same goes for Punjab, who can get to 19 points if they come out on top.

This will be the first time these two teams meet in IPL 2025. The recent head-to-head record has been fairly even, with MI having won three of their last five meetings against PBKS. This year, though, the Kings are playing a fresh, exciting brand of cricket under Shreyas Iyer.

Both teams are evenly matched. Which side can secure two cracks at the summit clash?

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

IPL 2025: Top-two spot on the line for both MI and PBKS

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer and his batters have done well in IPL 2025, but there are a couple of concerns. Priyansh Arya is enduring a brief lean run, while the middle order hasn't always been uber-consistent. The real problems, however, are in the bowling attack.

PBKS just haven't had enough wicket-taking threat across phases this year. While Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen have done what they can, the supporting pacers and Yuzvendra Chahal have been immensely disappointing for the most part. Chahal, moreover, is expected to miss the MI clash with a wrist injury, leaving them without an experienced lead spinner.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are firing on most cylinders. Barring their loss to the Titans, they've been in splendid form lately. The batting unit, barring Tilak Varma, is clicking fairly well. And the bowling department, led by the incredible Jasprit Bumrah, has done its job to near-perfection.

Shreyas has proven himself to be an astute captain whose teams deliver under pressure, and there's every chance that PBKS will be able to collect the two points. However, as things currently stand, MI might have a slight edge.

Prediction: MI to win Match 69 of IPL 2025.

