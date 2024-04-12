MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 25 ft. Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11, in the ongoing IPL 2024.

MI won the toss and elected to field first. RCB were off to a disastrous start, with Virat Kohli and Will Jacks back in the hut early. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar steadied the ship for their team with fine half-centuries, scoring 61 and 50 runs, respectively.

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik helped RCB finish with a flurry, remaining unbeaten on 53 off just 23 deliveries. Bengaluru finished at 198/8 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a stunning five-wicket haul.

MI made an absolute mockery of the target, chasing down the total in just 15.3 overs. Ishan Kishan contributed 69 runs at the top of the order, while Suryakumar Yadav mustered 52 runs. Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Will Jacks picked up one wicket each.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the MI vs RCB match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah's awe-inspiring spell to rattle RCB batting order

MI's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a spectacular performance in the team's crucial encounter against RCB. He became the first bowler to take a fifer against the Bengaluru-based side.

Bumrah started his spell by dismissing the in-form Virat Kohli caught behind in his very first over. The well-set Faf du Plessis was the speedster's next victim, perishing after a well-made 61.

The star bowler struck again on the very next ball, getting Mahipal Lomror LBW for a golden duck. Bumrah was on a hat-trick for the second time in the match after dismissing Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak off successive deliveries in the 19th over.

Bumrah registered stunning figures of 4-0-21-5 against RCB's explosive batting lineup and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics.

#2 "World Cup me selection ke liye push karna hai isko" - Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction to Dinesh Karthik's knock

Dinesh Karthik once again proved his worth as a finished for RCB, notching up a quick-fire half-century. The seasoned campaigner finished with four sixes and five fours during his entertaining knock.

He provided his team with impetus towards the back end of the innings, hitting four boundaries off Akash Madhwal's bowling in the 16th over. He continued his onslaught by playing some glorious shots against the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah as well.

During the knock, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen walking towards Karthik and hilariously saying that the keeper is trying to get in the national selectors' scheme of things for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sharma can be heard saying:

"World Cup me selection ke liye push karna hai isko, Shabaash! Dimag me chal raha hai iske World Cup."

#3 Wankhede crowd chanting for Hardik Pandya after Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture for the MI captain

Since taking over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has received flak from all quarters. Fans have booed him several times, even at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai's home ground.

Pandya once again faced the wrath of Wankhede fans. However, Virat Kohli came to his rescue, requesting the spectators not to boo the talismanic all-rounder.

Following Kohli's gesture, the crowd started cheering for Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 21 in just six balls.