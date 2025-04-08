MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 20

Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday, April 7, in match number 20 of the ongoing IPL 2025. RCB eked out a thrilling 12-run victory in the run-fest, securing their first victory over MI at the venue in 10 years.

Ad

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first. RCB found themselves in trouble after opener Phil Salt was back in the pavilion on the second ball of the game.

Veteran batter Virat Kohli showed his class under pressure, forming a crucial 91-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket. Kohli notched up a brilliant half-century, scoring 67 runs from 42 balls.

Captian Rajat Patidar also joined the party with yet another impactful performance. He delivered a 64-run in 32 deliveries. Keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma upped the ante towards the back end, remaining unbeaten on 40 in just 19 balls.

Ad

Trending

RCB registered 221/5 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah bowled an impressive spell on his comeback, recording figures of 4-0-29-0. Hardik and Trent Bould bagged two wickets each.

Rohit Sharma's dismal run continued as he departed after scoring just 17 runs in the run chase. Tilak Varma hit a stunning fifty, contributing 56 runs from 29 balls. It was Hardik who gave the home team some real chance with a blistering 15-ball 42-run knock.

The Mumbai-based side required 19 runs to win from the final over. Krunal Pandya showed great composure. He took three wickets in the 20th over and helped his team clinch a famous victory. The left-arm spinner finished with four wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal took two wickets apiece.

Ad

RCB now have three victories from four games and are third on the IPL 2025 points table. MI, on the other hand, have fared contrastingly. They are languishing at the eighth spot, with just a solitary win from their first five fixtures.

Patidar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his explosive knock. The match was filled with several notable moments. Here, we take a look at three such incidents that generated buzz among the fans.

Ad

#1 Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's sweet moment amid their on-field battle

Hardik Pandya dominated the proceedings with the bat against his older brother Krunal Pandya. The MI skipper seemed unstoppable as he started attacking right from the get-go.

In the 14th over of the run chase, Hardik hit Krunal for two sixes and as many fours. After the completion of the over, the MI star was seen having a conversation with his sibling and both of them broke into a smile.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth mentioning that after the match, Hardik and Krunal shared an emotional hug on a couple of occasions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 RCB's Phil Salt and Tim David team up to take an awe-inspiring relay catch

Krunal Pandya kicked off the final over of the MI innings by dismissing Mitchell Santner. He struck on the subsequent delivery as well, claiming Deepak Chahar's wicket for a golden duck.

With 19 required from five balls, Chahar had no option but to go big. He went for a lofted shot on a quick short-pitched ball from the spinner but didn't get the desired connection.

Ad

Phil Salt took a sharp catch at the deep mid-wicket. On realizing that he might cross the ropes, he tossed the ball inside the boundary. Tim David was near the ball and completed the relay catch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Virat Kohli greets Jasprit Bumrah with a confident first-ball six

Jasprit Bumrah returned to competitive cricket since being sidelined due to a back injury in January. The speedster's battle with Virat Kohli was a big talking point ahead of the MI vs RCB game.

It was proper entertainment right from the first ball as Kohli hit a fantastic six on his first ball against Bumrah. The star batter picked up the length early and sent the ball over the midwicket fence for a maximum.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More