MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player ratings as Patidar and Co. breach Wankhede fortress

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 7. With the win, the three-time IPL finalists broke a series of six defeats at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, the Royal Challengers got off to a brisk start in the powerplay and continued their momentum through the innings. They made an imposing 221/5, a score that Mumbai challenged but couldn't scale down despite a blistering innings from the home skipper and a half-century from Tilak Varma.

On that note, here are RCB's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against MI.

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Bengaluru break Wankhede hoodoo thanks to Patidar special

Virat Kohli made a half-century [Image: iplt20.com]

Phil Salt: 4/10

Salt struck a boundary off the first ball but fell off the very next, castled by a trademark Trent Boult inswinger. The opener should've done better against what was an extremely predictable delivery. He was excellent on the field.

Virat Kohli: 8/10

Kohli played his shots in the powerplay and ensured that RCB didn't lose momentum after Salt's wicket. While he slowed down a touch in the middle overs and ended up with a strike rate under 160, he did his bit.

Rajat Patidar: 9/10

Patidar was special once again. Although MI didn't feed him much spin, he took down pace using a variety of cute shots and made a terrific half-century. The RCB skipper's bowling changes were impeccable as well.

Liam Livingstone: 4/10

Livingstone bagged a duck, outsmarted by Hardik. The England all-rounder didn't bowl but was active on the field.

Tim David: 7/10

David faced just one ball but contributed a ton of great stops and catches in the second innings.

Jitesh Sharma: 9/10

Jitesh's good form continued as he made a blistering unbeaten 40 that took RCB well beyond the 200-run mark. He, too, was good on the field and made some smart DRS calls.

Krunal Pandya: 7/10

Krunal's first three overs didn't go to plan despite the wicket of Will Jacks and he also shelled a tough chance in the outfield. However, the left-arm spinner held his nerve in the final over to pick up three wickets and bowl RCB to a famous win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7/10

Bhuvneshwar's spell in the powerplay wasn't as penetrative as expected, but he did his job to a decent extent. He hit his yorkers to near-perfection in his two overs in the back half, preventing the MI batters from running away with the game.

Josh Hazlewood: 8/10

Hazlewood's third over was carted for boundaries by a rampaging Hardik, and he was too full then. Otherwise, the ace spearhead was at his unplayable best, troubling Suryakumar Yadav in the powerplay and dismissing the MI skipper in the penultimate over.

Suyash Sharma [IP]: 7/10

Suyash was carted for a few runs in his final over, but that didn't take much away from what was an excellent display of quick spin. The leg-spinner had the MI batters in all kinds of trouble, and his chokehold over the middle overs went a long way in RCB gaining control over the match.

Yash Dayal: 7/10

Dayal did his job well, dismissing Rohit Sharma early and following it up with the important scalp of Suryakumar. He used his slower balls well and got the new ball to talk.

Devdutt Padikkal: 8/10

Padikkal played with high intent right from ball one and ensured that the powerplay was maximized. The southpaw's rapid 37 set the tone for the middle-order batters to carry that momentum forward.

