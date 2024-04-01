MI vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 14 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.

MI will look to get on the points table after losing their first two games. They went down to Gujarat Titans by six runs and SunRisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. RR, meanwhile, have begun their IPL 2024 campaign in impressive fashion, winning both games.

In their last outing, Mumbai Indians came up against a rampant SunRisers Hyderabad outfit, who put up a record total of 277-3. MI managed 246-5 in response but never really threatened SRH's score. Under a new captain in Hardik Pandya, they still seem to be searching for a winning formula.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, were clinical in their 12-run win over Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. Batting first, they put up 185-5, with Riyan Parag scoring a sensational 84* off 45, hitting seven fours and six sixes. Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two scalps each to restrict Delhi Capitals to 173-5.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have clashed 28 times in the IPL, with MI winning 15 times and Rajasthan 12. One game between the two sides produced no result. Mumbai beat Rajasthan by six wickets during their previous meeting in Mumbai in the 2023 edition.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 15

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12

Matches with No Result - 1

MI vs RR head-to-head record in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have clashed 10 times in the IPL at the Wankhede in Mumbai. MI have a slender 6-4 lead in the head-to-head battle at the venue.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 6

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals matches

In their last five IPL meetings, Mumbai Indians have been the dominant side, winning four games, while Rajasthan Royals have won only one.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals games:

MI (214/4) beat RR (212/7) by 6 wickets, April 30, 2023

MI (161/5) beat RR (158/6) by 5 wickets, April 30, 2022

RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, April 2, 2022

MI (94/2) beat RR (90/9) by 8 wickets, October 5, 2020

MI (172/3) beat RR (171/4) by 7 wickets, April 29, 2020