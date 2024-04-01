MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their first home match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. They will host inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an evening fixture.

Both MI and RR have had contrasting campaigns in IPL 2024 so far. While Mumbai are at the bottom of the standings with zero points from two matches, Rajasthan hold the third spot with four points from two games.

RR have troubled MI at the Wankhede Stadium in the past. Before tonight's match between Mumbai and Rajasthan begins, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

The wicket in Mumbai has traditionally been a batting paradise. Fans have witnessed many high-scoring games on this ground, and it should not be a surprise if the MI vs RR clash proves to be a run-fest.

Here are some vital numbers that fans should know from the previous IPL games hosted by Mumbai:

IPL matches played: 109

Matches won by teams batting first: 50

Matches won by teams batting second: 59

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest team total: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Average first innings score: 169

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

As mentioned ahead, Mumbai generally offers a batting-friendly surface. Teams batting first should aim to score a total of around 200-210. Last year, Rajasthan Royals scored 212/7 at this venue against Mumbai Indians, but the home side managed to chase it successfully.

Fans should tune in to Star Sports or JioCinema before the toss to know the exact details about the pitch being used for the match.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

Mumbai Indians beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the previous IPL game played on this ground. Half-centuries from SRH openers Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal guided the visitors to 200/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 201 for victory, MI reached the target in 18 overs. Cameron Green stole the show by smacking a ton for the home team. The batters hit a total of 17 sixes in the game. Seven wickets fell in the match, with spinners bagging just one of them.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 200/5 (Mayank Agarwal 83, Akash Madhwal 4/37) lost to Mumbai Indians 201/2 (Cameron Green 100*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/26) by 8 wickets.