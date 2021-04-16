MI vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 9 of IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians will play their third match of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday night.

The Mumbai-based franchise opened their account on the IPL 2021 points table with a victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered two losses in their first two matches.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen have not fired in unison yet, which has been an area of concern for the team in IPL 2021. With the pitch in Chennai slowing down, batting will be even more challenging at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have been two of the most successful franchises in the last five seasons. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they cross paths in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

The head-to-head record between MI and SRH before IPL 2021 stands equal at 8-8. The two teams have locked horns 16 times in IPL history, with both franchises recording the same number of wins.

Last year, the Mumbai Indians beat the Orange Army by 34 runs in Sharjah. Later in the competition, SRH avenged that defeat with a 10-wicket win over the defending champions at the same venue. The upcoming contest will be the first battle between these two teams in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

David Warner (488 runs) is the highest run-scorer in IPL matches between MI and SRH. Kieron Pollard (383 runs) holds the record for the most runs by a Mumbai Indians batsman against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed 16 Mumbai Indians batters while donning the SRH jersey in the IPL. Among current MI players, Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets) has been the most successful bowler versus Hyderabad in IPL.