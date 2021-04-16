Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

MI vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 9 of IPL 2021

Rahul Chahar bowled a game-changing spell against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021
Rahul Chahar bowled a game-changing spell against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 26 min ago
Preview

The Mumbai Indians will play their third match of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday night.

The Mumbai-based franchise opened their account on the IPL 2021 points table with a victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered two losses in their first two matches.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen have not fired in unison yet, which has been an area of concern for the team in IPL 2021. With the pitch in Chennai slowing down, batting will be even more challenging at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have been two of the most successful franchises in the last five seasons. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they cross paths in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

The head-to-head record between MI and SRH before IPL 2021 stands equal at 8-8. The two teams have locked horns 16 times in IPL history, with both franchises recording the same number of wins.

Last year, the Mumbai Indians beat the Orange Army by 34 runs in Sharjah. Later in the competition, SRH avenged that defeat with a 10-wicket win over the defending champions at the same venue. The upcoming contest will be the first battle between these two teams in Chennai.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

David Warner (488 runs) is the highest run-scorer in IPL matches between MI and SRH. Kieron Pollard (383 runs) holds the record for the most runs by a Mumbai Indians batsman against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed 16 Mumbai Indians batters while donning the SRH jersey in the IPL. Among current MI players, Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets) has been the most successful bowler versus Hyderabad in IPL.

Published 16 Apr 2021, 12:00 IST
comments icon
IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians David Warner Kieron Pollard MI vs SRH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी