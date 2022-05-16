×
Create
Notifications

MI vs SRH head-to-head stats for Match 65, IPL 2022

Can the SunRisers Hyderabad return to the winning track in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Can the SunRisers Hyderabad return to the winning track in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a battle of former champions in the 65th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 17. While MI have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, SRH are still alive in the competition.

A win in tomorrow's match will boost SunRisers Hyderabad's chances of a top-four finish. Kane Williamson and Co. will be keen to snap their losing streak and get back to winning ways.

Ahead of SunRisers Hyderabad's match against the Mumbai Indians, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: MI vs SRH head-to-head record

youtube-cover

Mumbai Indians have a 10-8 lead in their head-to-head record against the SunRisers Hyderabad. MI won both of their matches against SRH last year.

Last 5 MI vs SRH match results

Mumbai Indians have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against SunRisers Hyderabad. Here's a summary of those games:

  1. MI (235/9) beat SRH (193/8) by 42 runs, Oct 8, 2021
  2. MI (150/5) beat SRH (137) by 13 runs, Apr 17, 2021
  3. SRH (151/0) beat MI (149/8) by 10 wickets, Nov 3, 2020
  4. MI (208/5) beat SRH (174/7) by 34 runs, Oct 4, 2020
  5. MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) via Super Over, May 2, 2019

Last 5 match results of MI at Wankhede Stadium

youtube-cover

Mumbai Indians have a 3-2 win-loss record in their last five outings at the Wankhede Stadium. They won their previous IPL 2022 match on this ground against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier in the season. In 2019, they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SRH, but hit a stumbling block against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

  1. MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022
  2. LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24, 2022
  3. MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) by Super Over, May 2, 2019
  4. MI (172/5) beat RCB (171/7) by 5 wickets, Apr 15, 2019
  5. RR (188/6) beat MI (187/5) by 4 wickets, Apr 13, 2019

Last 5 match results of SRH at Wankhede Stadium

SunRisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in both of their matches against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and RCB at this venue in IPL 2022.

Here's a summary of the two games:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8
  2. GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 27

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी