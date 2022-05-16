MI vs SRH head-to-head stats for Match 65, IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a battle of former champions in the 65th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 17. While MI have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, SRH are still alive in the competition.

A win in tomorrow's match will boost SunRisers Hyderabad's chances of a top-four finish. Kane Williamson and Co. will be keen to snap their losing streak and get back to winning ways.

Ahead of SunRisers Hyderabad's match against the Mumbai Indians, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: MI vs SRH head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have a 10-8 lead in their head-to-head record against the SunRisers Hyderabad. MI won both of their matches against SRH last year.

Last 5 MI vs SRH match results

Mumbai Indians have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against SunRisers Hyderabad. Here's a summary of those games:

MI (235/9) beat SRH (193/8) by 42 runs, Oct 8, 2021 MI (150/5) beat SRH (137) by 13 runs, Apr 17, 2021 SRH (151/0) beat MI (149/8) by 10 wickets, Nov 3, 2020 MI (208/5) beat SRH (174/7) by 34 runs, Oct 4, 2020 MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) via Super Over, May 2, 2019

Last 5 match results of MI at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have a 3-2 win-loss record in their last five outings at the Wankhede Stadium. They won their previous IPL 2022 match on this ground against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier in the season. In 2019, they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SRH, but hit a stumbling block against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022 LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24, 2022 MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) by Super Over, May 2, 2019 MI (172/5) beat RCB (171/7) by 5 wickets, Apr 15, 2019 RR (188/6) beat MI (187/5) by 4 wickets, Apr 13, 2019

Last 5 match results of SRH at Wankhede Stadium

SunRisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in both of their matches against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and RCB at this venue in IPL 2022.

Here's a summary of the two games:

RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8 GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 27

