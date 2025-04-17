MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Wankhede Stadium will play host to the battle between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, April 17, in Mumbai. It is the seventh match of IPL 2025 for both teams, who have only registered two victories each in the tournament so far.
Still, both sides enter this clash with momentum by their side. MI defeated league leaders Delhi Capitals in their previous match, whereas SRH blew away the Punjab Kings by chasing down a 246-run target in Hyderabad.
Ahead of the clash between MI and SRH, here's a look at the pitch history of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records
The wicket in Mumbai is generally suitable to batters. There have been quite a few high-scoring matches at this stadium. A similar high-scoring game could be on the cards between MI and SRH.
Before the match begins, here's a look at some important stats to know from the previous IPL matches played in Mumbai:
IPL matches played: 118
Won by teams batting first: 55
Won by teams batting second: 63
Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015
Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011
Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015
Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008
Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023
Average first innings score: 170
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcasted live from Mumbai before the toss happens. As mentioned above, the pitch favors batters, and lots of runs have been scored in IPL matches at this stadium.
Former SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn has predicted the first 300 of IPL history to be scored in the upcoming match. It will be interesting to see if any of the two teams touch the milestone.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match
Mumbai Indians lost against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs in the previous match played at this stadium. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar guided RCB to 221/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 222 for a win, MI reached 209/9 in their 20 overs.
RCB's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya took four wickets in the clash against his former side. Here's a look at the match summary:
Brief scores: RCB 221/5 (Virat Kohli 67, Hardik Pandya 2/45) beat MI (Tilak Varma 56, Krunal Pandya 4/45) by 12 runs.
