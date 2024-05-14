Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay’s 5 best partnerships in the IPL for CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last home match of the season on May 12. Batting first, the Royals could only manage to score 141 runs, with Riyan Parag (47*) scoring the highest for the team. In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad led the way from the front and remained unbeaten on 42 as CSK won the match by five wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After the match, CSK players came out and expressed gratitude towards the fans, who supported them throughout. The CSK team did a lap of honor as this was their final home game, and the team was also joined by some former players.

Suresh Raina was seen with MS Dhoni; however, one more video that quickly went viral was the reunion of former CSK openers Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey. Vijay has been associated with the broadcasting team, while the former Australian batter is currently the batting coach for CSK.

The two shared a moment, which was a beautiful memory for the CSK fans, as both players were integral parts of the CSK set-up for many years. On that note, in this article, we will look at the top five partnerships between Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay for CSK in the IPL.

5 best partnerships between Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay in IPL

#5 Decent opening partnership between Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay in Jaipur in 2013 (83 runs)

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to field first in the 61st match of IPL 2013. CSK openers Michael Hussey (40) and Murali Vijay (55) provided a great start to the team as they built an 83-run partnership in 69 balls. However, no other batter could capitalize, as CSK scored only 141 runs.

In response, Shane Watson led the way for the Rajasthan Royals; he scored 70 runs and guided RR to a win by five wickets.

#4 Great opening partnership for CSK in the IPL 2012 final (87 runs)

Defending champions CSK faced KKR in the IPL 2012 final. Murali Vijay (42) and Michael Hussey (54) provided a great start on a big occasion as they stitched together a partnership of 87 runs in 62 balls. Then, it was Suresh Raina; he scored 73 runs off 38 balls and took CSK to a score of 190 runs.

However, it was a night for Knight Riders; Manvinder Bisla (89) and Jacques Kallis (69) led the way for KKR as they went on to win their maiden IPL title.

#3 Brilliant 97-run partnership against KKR in IPL 2012 (97 runs)

CSK won the toss and invited KKR to bat first in the 63rd match of IPL 2012. KKR captain Gautam Gambhir (62) led the charge for his team as the Knight Riders scored 158 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, Michael Hussey (56) and Murali Vijay (36) provided a brilliant start of 97 runs, bringing the match in favor of the Super Kings. However, CSK lost the plot and found themselves needing five runs on the last ball. CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo kept his cool and hit the last ball of Rajat Bhatia for a six, winning the match for the Kings.

#2 Complete dominance by CSK against Punjab in IPL 2013 (139 runs)

CSK won the toss and asked the Punjab Kings to bat first in the 11th match of IPL 2013. Dwayne Bravo led the way for Punjab, as he took three wickets and restricted Punjab to a total of 138 runs.

In response, Michael Hussey (86*) and Murali Vijay (50*) played brilliantly and guided CSK to a 10-wicket win as they stitched together an opening partnership of 139 runs.

#1 Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay stitched together the highest opening partnership in the 2011 final (159 runs)

CSK won the toss and chose to bat first in the 2011 season final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK got off to a magical start, courtesy of Murali Vijay (95) and Michael Hussey (65) as they put up a 159-run stand for the first wicket, guiding the Super Kings to a score of 205 runs.

In response, no RCB batter was able to handle the pressure of the big match as they only scored 147 runs in 20 overs, handing CSK a 58-run victory. This was CSK's second consecutive IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback