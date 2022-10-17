Mohammad Shami is back with a bang and he must start against Pakistan

Put yourself into Mohammad Shami’s shoes for a moment. A year ago, he was part of India’s first-choice T20I bowling unit at the T20 World Cup. A few months ago, he was leading the Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their debut campaign. And yet, until a few days ago, he was discarded from India’s T20I set-up reportedly because his workload needed to be managed. Oh, and he then had a bout of COVID-19 just as he was preparing to strengthen his T20I credentials against Australia and South Africa.

Fairly whirlwind, eh?

Now imagine being Shami and travelling to Australia to join up with the Indian squad very late. While he has been recovering from COVID, the Men In Blue have played two unofficial warm-up games, winning one and losing the other. Their bowlers have not been at their best ever since the Asia Cup, and there is restlessness amongst the fan base, for runs are being conceded by anyone and almost everyone. The recurrence of Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury, possibly because of carrying this Indian T20I bowling unit, throws a further spanner into the works.

Then, India’s warm-up fixture against Australia comes along. Shami has not been fielding for most of it. India have seen Australia rattle along to a strong position, and barring a miracle, the Men In Blue have no business winning this game. All of a sudden, with 11 runs required off the final over, India decide that it is prudent to throw Shami into the deep end and just see how he reacts.

Remember, this is a bowler who has flown halfway around the world, has arrived just a few days prior, has been battling COVID-19 for the past month, and had his chances in the format written off almost four months ago. Why is that pertinent? Well, because in the six balls that he bowls at the Gabba, he quashes all of those notions.

Mohammad Shami bowled a brilliant last over against Australia

He nails yorkers, he hardly shows signs of jetlag, there is no easing back period from COVID, and most certainly, there is no hint that he is a spent force. India could have very easily lost that game. But they didn’t. And it is in large part down to what Shami managed in the final over.

This over, by the way, is also the only over he has bowled in the shortest format since the IPL final between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. So, he has a fair bit of catching up to do. Not in terms of quality, but in terms of practicing a skills that are more desirable in T20 cricket.

That said, if this over was any indicator, it feels like he might not take long to be firing on all cylinders, which considering how India have been feverishly stumbling from pillar to post in search of inspiration, is quite significant.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Shami’s 6-ball magic was enough to validate his presence in Australia. But it’s also given India a happy headache—If he’s in the playing XI, who goes out on 23rd. The other thing — Axar didn’t bowl a single over…does it tell us anything at all? #T20WorldCup Shami’s 6-ball magic was enough to validate his presence in Australia. But it’s also given India a happy headache—If he’s in the playing XI, who goes out on 23rd. The other thing — Axar didn’t bowl a single over…does it tell us anything at all? #T20WorldCup

As things stand, it seems Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be India’s primary new-ball bowler. Against Australia, too, he swung the ball and accounted for the dangerous Mitchell Marsh. He then returned in his second spell and outwitted Glenn Maxwell – a wicket that set the Australian collapse in motion. There have been murmurs that his lack of pace could be exploited on Australian pitches. So far, though, there has been nothing to suggest that will be the case.

Arshdeep Singh has been solid in recent times. He has conceded more runs than what is ideal at the death but has been brilliant with the new ball, often swinging it both ways. Harshal Patel, on the other hand, despite a tidy 19th over against Australia, has leaked runs.

Hence, a case can be made that Shami should be included when India take on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Not just because both Arshdeep and Harshal have been slightly patchy, but also because Shami, with his pace and experience, could be an indispensable commodity.

The final over against Australia illustrated that aspect, with Shami’s pace causing the hosts all sorts of problems. He is also perhaps the quickest pacer in India’s squad, meaning that he could be used as an enforcer too, if it were to come to that. The most telling factor, though, is that Shami is as close to a like-for-like replacement for Bumrah as anyone.

This is not because he is as adept as Bumrah, or because he can bowl yorkers with as much consistency and accuracy. But because Shami has that wicket-taking guile and knows how to stay a step ahead of the batters at all times. That virtue, especially in high-pressure situations, can be invaluable.

Additionally, the last time India played Pakistan, Shami came in for a lot of criticism (most of it unfair and unrelated to his cricketing skills). So, as far as redemption arcs are concerned, he could not have asked for a better chance.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Directly bowls the 20th over.

Finishes with figures of 1-0-4-3.

Wins the game by 6 runs.

Smiles.



Just #T20WorldCup Joins the team late.Directly bowls the 20th over.Finishes with figures of 1-0-4-3.Wins the game by 6 runs.Smiles.Just @MdShami11 things. #INDvsAUS Joins the team late.Directly bowls the 20th over.Finishes with figures of 1-0-4-3. Wins the game by 6 runs. Smiles. Just @MdShami11 things. #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup

Both India and Shami have not taken the straightforward path to get within a step of redemption. Had injuries not blighted India’s campaign, the pacer might have been cooling his heels and working on his skills at the National Cricket Academy.

But now that he is here, it seems too good an opportunity to pass up, at least from an Indian perspective. Yes, he has not played T20I cricket for a while now. His aura, though, is unmatched by most pacers part of this current squad. For that alone, he should be in the eleven when India clash swords with Pakistan. That he has shown he has not missed a beat, should only tilt that argument further in his favour.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes