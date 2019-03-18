Most 4s by a batsman in IPL history

Gautam Gambhir has scored a lot of runs in boundaries

T20 cricket is all about fours and sixes. With just 120 legitimate deliveries in an innings, batsmen go crazy to make the most out of it. Though sixes grab a lot of attention in the shorter version of the game, fours are almost as important as the biggest hits.

When players like Chris Gayle, David Warner, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, and MS Dhoni hits it out of the park, some like Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Shaun Marsh, and Parthiv Patel scores a lot of runs in fours.

Honorable Mentions: David Warner (401), Rohit Sharma (379), Ajinkya Rahane (359), Dinesh Karthik (335), and Virender Sehwag (334).

On that note, let's take a look at the players who have scored most 4s in IPL history.

#5 Robin Uthappa, 401 fours

Uthappa has been a sensational performer for KKR over the years

One of the gifted stroke makers in the game, Robin Uthappa has been an underachiever for India in international cricket. However, the 33-year-old has staggering numbers in the Indian Premier League.

Robin Uthappa started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008 but then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and to Pune Warriors India in 2011. He found a second home in Kolkatta when he was bought by KKR in 2014.

Uthappa played a stellar role in KKR's title-winning 2014 campaign with 660 runs in 16 games at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 137.78. He has scored 4086 runs in IPL with 23 fifties. Unfortunately, Uthappa played only 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India.

Known for his timing and gifted stroke play, the KKR star has struck a total of 401 fours in IPL so far, which places him fifth on the all-time list. Uthappa also has hit 145 maximums.

