×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Most 4s by a batsman in IPL history

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
272   //    18 Mar 2019, 19:13 IST

Gautam Gambhir has scored a lot of runs in boundaries
Gautam Gambhir has scored a lot of runs in boundaries

T20 cricket is all about fours and sixes. With just 120 legitimate deliveries in an innings, batsmen go crazy to make the most out of it. Though sixes grab a lot of attention in the shorter version of the game, fours are almost as important as the biggest hits.

When players like Chris Gayle, David Warner, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, and MS Dhoni hits it out of the park, some like Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Shaun Marsh, and Parthiv Patel scores a lot of runs in fours.

Honorable Mentions: David Warner (401), Rohit Sharma (379), Ajinkya Rahane (359), Dinesh Karthik (335), and Virender Sehwag (334).

On that note, let's take a look at the players who have scored most 4s in IPL history.

#5 Robin Uthappa, 401 fours

Uthappa has been a sensational performer for KKR over the years
Uthappa has been a sensational performer for KKR over the years

One of the gifted stroke makers in the game, Robin Uthappa has been an underachiever for India in international cricket. However, the 33-year-old has staggering numbers in the Indian Premier League.

Robin Uthappa started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008 but then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and to Pune Warriors India in 2011. He found a second home in Kolkatta when he was bought by KKR in 2014.

Uthappa played a stellar role in KKR's title-winning 2014 campaign with 660 runs in 16 games at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 137.78. He has scored 4086 runs in IPL with 23 fifties. Unfortunately, Uthappa played only 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India.

Known for his timing and gifted stroke play, the KKR star has struck a total of 401 fours in IPL so far, which places him fifth on the all-time list. Uthappa also has hit 145 maximums.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina Virat Kohli IPL All-Time Records
Sujith M
ANALYST
Chennai Super Kings, Manchester United
IPL history: Most sixes hit by a batsman in 2018 season
RELATED STORY
IPL stats: Top records by Virat Kohli in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: Most centuries in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-scorers in IPL history 
RELATED STORY
10 most successful captains in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Top 3 knocks by Brendon McCullum
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most sixes in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most appearances in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Most 50's in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Top 3 consistent performers in the history of IPL 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us