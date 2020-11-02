Most 50s in the IPL by uncapped players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some splendid performances from uncapped players in its past 12 editions. The ongoing season hasn't been any different with Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Chahar putting on excellent performances for the fans.

The IPL has served as a breeding ground for uncapped talents season after season and it offers a platform for unknown players to establish themselves. Playing in the cash-rich league gives players global exposure and helps them grab the attention of the national selectors.

We look at uncapped players with the most number of half-centuries in the IPL

Rahul Tripathi (5)

Rahul Tripathi smashed 81 off 51 balls against CSK.

The Ranchi-born opener has scored 949 runs at a strike-rate of 135.76 with five IPL fifties across three franchises. The top-order batsman hogged much of the limelight because of his impressive performances for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant franchise in IPL 10.

Tripathi excelled in his debut campaign, pummeling 391 runs in 12 matches with a highest score of 93. His consistent performances saw him being snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals. After two off-colour campaigns with the Royals, the hard-hitter was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2020 season.

Tripathi has recorded one fifty in the current edition of the IPL, a stroke-filled 81 off 51 balls, which guided the Knight Riders to an important victory over the Chennai Super Kings.

Ishan Kishan (6)

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been one of the breakout stars of this year's IPL and he has already scored over 350 runs and three fifties. The explosive batsman, who represented the Lions earlier in his career, has taken his overall IPL tally to 1090 runs while scoring six fifties.

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper is finally beginning to justify his whopping INR 5.5 crore price-tag. Kishan fell one run short of a spectacular ton against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his first IPL game of the season, which cemented a regular starting berth in the MI starting XI.

Suryakumar Yadav (10)

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruling the uncapped brigade since his return to the Blue and Gold in 2018. He had a four-year stint with KKR where his pivotal tournament-defining cameos earned him the designation of vice-captain.

Yadav became the most expensive uncapped player in the 2018 IPL auction, with a price tag of INR 3.2 crore.

The highly-rated right hander has amassed 374 runs along with a stellar average of 41.55 and a dashing strike rate of 153.27. In this season alone, he has smashed 3 half-centuries, including a personal best 79*, which got MI over the line against RCB.

Yadav is just 78 runs away from becoming the first uncapped player in the IPL to slam 2000 runs in the tournament's history. With a burning desire to don the national team's iconic blue jersey, his performances are only going to get better.

Nitish Rana (11)

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has been a vital cog in KKR's middle-order, breaching the 300-run mark in every edition since his debut campaign for Kolkata in 2018. Rana can adapt to the needs of his team as he possesses the ability to stabilise the innings and also accelerate when it is required.

Rana has garnered 1437 runs and eleven fifties in 5 seasons in the competition, with the current season being his best outing with 352 runs. The southpaw recently registered his third fifty of the season, a personal best score of 87 against the Chennai Super Kings after being promoted to open the innings.