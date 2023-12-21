Most expensive playing 11 of IPL 2024 auction ft. Mitchell Starc and Sameer Rizvi

The IPL 2024 auction was one of the most chaotic and thus, one of the most expensive, in the tournament history.

Some of it was expected due to the massive purses and only a handful of spots available. But still, not many would've envisaged there being a ₹19.75 crore gap between the final contracts of Mitchell Starc and Gerald Coetzee. Or that Manish Pandey would be the third-most expensive batter at just ₹50 lakh.

Most team owners after the auction said that the price of signing a player hardly mattered in a mini-auction because of the new demand-supply dynamics.

Still, we think it might be a fun exercise to try and create a balanced 11 from the top 20 most expensive players in the auction. It will give us insights into the team's strategies and how they look when boxed together in one team.

Here it is:

Openers: Travis Head and Kumar Kushagra (wk)

Travis Head to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹6.80 crore was the most expensive deal for a batter known for opening in white-ball cricket in the IPL 2024 auction. Almost every team had a set opening combination in mind, including SRH.

However, the temptation to get the Player of the Match in the final and semi-final of the 2023 World Cup was always going to be difficult to resist. He'll open for this 11 and would also come in handy for his off-spin.

Kumar Kushagra will partner with him. The 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand went for a whopping ₹7.20 crore to Delhi Capitals (DC) after impressing the franchise with his hitting ability in pre-season.

He generally plays the role of a savior from the middle order in domestic cricket but among the other batters in this most expensive 11, he has the best technique against pace and spin and the right temperament to open the innings.

Top and middle order: Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, and Shubham Dubey

Expand Tweet

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) premier signing Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore) is the perfect No. 3 for this most expensive 11 of IPL 2024 auction. The New Zealand all-rounder is a brilliant player of spin and would be crucial for CSK on slow pitches at home. He'll also give another bowling option with his medium pace.

Sameer Rizvi and Shubham Dubey, who went for ₹8.40 crore and ₹5.80 crore to CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively, were the top Indian signings of the IPL 2024 auction. Both big hitters have good domestic records to back them.

While Dube has a strike rate of 145.20 in T20s, Rizvi struck over 180 in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They'll form the backbone of this 11 and will be responsible for either converting good starts from the top order or changing the momentum of the game using their ability to smash the ball.

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Pat Cummins (c), and Harshal Patel

When you have a middle order of power hitters, you don't want to slow down. Gujarat Titans' (GT) second most expensive signing of the IPL 2024 auction, Shahrukh Khan (₹11 crore) is the best man to do so. He boasts a strike rate of just under 160 against fast bowlers in the IPL and would do well as a finisher.

The Titans probably see Shahrukh as the replacement for Hardik Pandya, who moved to Mumbai Indians, in their 11. Like Mitchell and Head, Shahrukh too would contribute with his off-spin for this 11. Although he hasn't bowled in the IPL yet, he was the top wicket-taker of the last Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season.

Pat Cummins, the second-most expensive signing of the IPL 2024 auction, will come next. The 2023 World Cup-winning captain went to SunRisers Hyderabad for a massive ₹20.5 crore, which was, at least for a few minutes, a new record.

Cummins isn't a sure-shot starter in Australia's T20I 11 but is a reliable bowler in all phases of the match. He also possesses an underrated batting ability which he has shown in the most crunch phases of his career. He'll also be the captain of this side.

The all-rounders will be rounded up by Harshal Patel - the most expensive Indian signing of the IPL 2024 auction who went to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹11.75 crore. The Purple Cap winner of IPL 2021 was in good form in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy and would add variety to this bowling attack and depth to the batting order.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Shivam Mavi, and Manimaran Siddharth

Expand Tweet

The biggest headline signing of the IPL 2024 auction, Mitchell Starc to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore, will lead the bowling attack.

Although he's good enough to bowl in all phases of the innings, the team would like to use him as the strike bowler in the powerplay and at the death. Starc hasn't played in the IPL in years and hasn't been the best in T20Is for Australia either but is way too experienced to not manage a good haul in the coming season.

Shivam Mavi, who has gone for consistently high amounts in auctions, earned ₹6.40 crore from his state franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He'd be a great understudy for Starc and Cummins in this 11 and his skiddy pace would add good value.

Manimaran Siddharth will be the 11th player. The Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner was the most expensive spinner signing of the IPL 2024 auction at ₹2.40 crore, more than the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The tall bowler would be perfect for LSG's home ground, the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow which is slow and offers turn to the spinners.

Most expensive playing 11 of IPL 2024 auction: Travis Head, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Shubham Dubey, Shahrukh Khan, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mitchell Starc, Shivam Mavi and Manimaran Siddharth.

Total value: ₹115.4 crore.

