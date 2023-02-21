MS Dhoni's 5 best 90s in international cricket

It is often said that some scores in the 90s are as good as a hundred and MS Dhoni can testify to the same. The former Indian skipper did score 16 centuries across Tests and ODIs in what was a stellar career, but he also scored multiple half-centuries whose value transcended the sheer weightage of runs.

The veteran keeper-batter is gearing up to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again in IPL 2023, which is set to commence on March 31. While it's been well over three years since he last played for India, his popularity remains unparalleled and his records remain etched in cricketing folklore.

Here, we take a look at five knocks played by Dhoni in international cricket, where he finished in the 90s, but were worth plenty more.

#5 95 vs West Indies in Kingston, 2009

The second ODI between India and West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, saw the visitors in all sorts of trouble. Heading into the contest with a 1-0 lead, India were reduced to 7/3 and then 82/8 and were all but out of the game.

Dhoni then forged a long, 101-run stand with RP Singh for the ninth wicket to stretch the innings. The skipper showcased just why he was one of the best when it came to batting with the tail that day.

He was the last wicket to fall for a 130-ball 95 as India were bowled out for 188. While it wasn't enough to avert defeat, Dhoni's valiant effort saved them the blushes before they went on to win the series by a 2-1 margin.

#4 99 vs England in Nagpur, 2012

With India 2-1 down in the four-match Test series at home versus England, the knives were out calling for Dhoni's ax as captain. The fourth Test on a slow burner in Nagpur was the hosts' last chance to avert a series loss, although the visitors called the shots again.

India were 71/4 towards the end of Day 2 when Dhoni joined Virat Kohli in the middle. Still trailing by 259 runs, the duo dropped guard and put on an attritional display of batting to steer the ship.

They managed 198 runs for the fifth wicket and while Kohli got to his century, Dhoni fell agonizingly shy of it by a solitary run, with Alastair Cook's direct hit finding him short for a 246-ball 99.

India could not salvage a win and a draw gave England a historic 2-1 series triumph. But it was a gritty display of batting by Dhoni and his successor Kohli that kept them afloat in the contest.

#3 90 versus South Africa in Centurion, 2010

When India toured South Africa for a three-match Test series in 2010-11, they were in for a rude welcome in the opener at Centurion. Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn cut their batting lineup to size as the visitors folded for 136 before a toothless display with the ball saw them chase leather in the second innings with South Africa racking up 620/4.

The batters showed great fight in the second essay and Dhoni walked out with the score reading 277/6. He wasted no time in asserting himself with a counter-punch in the company of Sachin Tendulkar, taking on the pace and bounce of the Proteas seamers with minimal fuss.

He raced along to 90 off 106 deliveries and it was a sharp short-pitched delivery from Steyn that brought the 172-run partnership to a close. Tendulkar notched up his 50th Test ton along the way, but neither he nor Dhoni could avoid an innings defeat for India.

Without an iota of doubt, however, this remains one of Captain Cool's finest Test innings outside Asia.

#2 92 versus South Africa in Indore, 2015

Dhoni was in the firing line again after failing to polish a run chase in the first ODI against South Africa in Kanpur. With the hosts in trouble in the second game in Indore, it was the skipper who silenced his critics with another display of grit.

He walked out after Kohli's dismissal with the score reading 82/3. It soon became 124/6 before the wicketkeeper stitched together vital partnerships with Bhuvneshwar Kumar first and then Harbhajan Singh.

In a bid to farm the strike off the final over, Dhoni ended up playing five dots before pulling Kagiso Rabada over the fence. He finished on a stellar unbeaten 92 off 86 deliveries that gave India a competitive total of 247/9 to work with.

Thereafter, the bowlers turned in a fine display and wrapped up a thrilling 22-run win. The skipper emerged as the hero as he roared back in style to help India level the series.

#1 91* against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, 2011

Of course, this knock takes the top spot. It probably would be in most lists of MSD specials. That night, April 2, 2011, when India and Sri Lanka fought for the most prestigious prize in the sport - the ODI World Cup.

Chasing 275, India were in a real pickle when Sachin Tendulkar departed and the score read 31/2. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli put things back on track with a 83-run partnership but once the latter departed, Dhoni did the unthinkable by promoting himself ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh.

The captain joined forces with Gambhir and negated the Lankan spinners to put India in the ascendancy. He then sealed it with one of the most iconic shots in history, launching Nuwan Kulasekara over long-on to end India's 28-year wait for the ODI World Cup.

Which of these knocks from MS Dhoni is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

