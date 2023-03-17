Mumbai Indians' 3 longest winning streaks

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history. They have won the title five times - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. All their trophies came under the leadership of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai's women's team is also at the top of the points table in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has led the team from the front, scoring 180 runs in 4 innings at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 178.22.

Here's a look at the franchise's three best winning streaks.

#1 6 matches - IPL 2017

Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2013 and 2015 despite starting extremely slow. It almost became a running joke. They would lose matches in the first half, only to come back strong and perform exceedingly well in the second half to reach the playoffs.

After losing the tournament's first match by 7 wickets against the Rising Pune Supergiants, Mumbai Indians went on a rampage. They won the next 6 games against KKR, SRH, RCB, GL, PBKS and DC. MI won the IPL that year, defeating RPS by 1 run in a thrilling final.

#2 5 matches - WPL 2023

MI have started the WPL on a sensational note, winning all 5 matches. The margins of the wins have also been highly commendable - 143 runs, 9 wickets (34 balls to spare), 8 wickets (30 balls), 8 wickets (15 balls) and 55 runs.

MI have already qualified for the playoffs and will be looking to finish on top of the table for direct qualification to the final. They have a strong all-round lineup and will be looking to replicate the success of their men's team.

#3 5 matches - IPL 2020

2020 was one of the most dominant seasons in the franchise's history. Mumbai Indians were clearly the best team in the group stage of the tournament. They had a dominant run in the first half of the tournament this time as they beat PBKS, SRH, RR, DC and KKR.

Their winning streak came to an end when they lost to PBKS in a game that went down to a super over.

MI were extremely solid in the playoffs as well. They beat DC twice - by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 and by 5 wickets in the final. It capped off a brilliant tournament in the UAE for Mumbai, a country where they had failed to win a single game in the 2014 edition.

