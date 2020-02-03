×
New Zealand vs India 2020 | RCB's Mike Hesson believes India have moved on from MS Dhoni

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Feb 2020, 16:54 IST

MS Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 CWC.
MS Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 CWC.


Royal Challengers Bangalore director of operations, Mike Hesson feels that the Indian team have moved past MS Dhoni as a wicket-keeping option. Talking to Press Trust of India (PTI), Hesson stated that India had found possible replacements in case of a sudden MS Dhoni retirement, who were doing well in the international arena.

Dhoni, who hasn't played for India since the CWC 2019 semi-final loss at the hands New Zealand, has kept the world guessing over his plans but is certain to play IPL 2020 starting March 29. According to Hesson, Dhoni's performances in IPL 2020 can determine his chances of representing the nation again.



"It seems like India have moved on. And they have certainly had to put their plans in place for when that (Dhoni’s retirement) happens. I have heard in the press that a lot depends on the IPL in terms of how Dhoni operates. If he is in good touch then obviously he plays, but looks like India have moved past MSD at this stage.”

With pressure mounting on Dhoni, the wicket-keeping position will be a tricky position to decide for the ICC WT20 in Australia later this year.

While Dhoni's swiftness with gloves is not up for debate, his batting and strike rate in T20Is was never of the superlative nature that fans see in the IPL In his absence, younger wick-keeprs have been blooded in and have been given a long rope. It would have prudent to bet on either Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson to be the next man behind the wickets, but the Indian team mangement is increasingly and probably decisively in favour of KL Rahul - who has relished the added responsibility while being very neat while keeping.

Also read: Kapil Dev talks about how MS Dhoni's IPL performances can dictate his comeback chances


Published 03 Feb 2020, 16:54 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
