"1% chance 99% hope, RCB team and fans with their calculator rn"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's thumping win against DC in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 62nd match of IPL 2024 on Sunday, May 12, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Courtesy of the victory, RCB jumped to the fifth position in the points table and boosted their playoff chances.

After being asked to bat first, RCB managed to notch up a decent total of 187/9 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar (52), Will Jacks (41), Cameron Green (32*), and Virat Kohli (27) chipped in with handy contributions for the home team.

In reply, DC got off to a disastrous start as their top-order collapsed meekly to 30/4 in 3.3 overs. 22-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk played a blazing cameo of 21 (8) but unfortunately got run out at the non-striker's end, which dented the Capitals' chances massively.

Captain Axar Patel then waged a lone battle with a fine knock of 57 (39) to keep his side in the hunt. However, there was no support for him at the other end. Patel eventually perished in the 16th over after a valiant innings. DC were bundled out for 140 in the final over and lost the match by 47 runs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between RCB and DC on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"All the hard work is paying off now"- RCB pacer Lockie Ferguson after win against DC in IPL 2024 encounter

After the conclusion of the match, RCB pace bowler Lockie Ferguson reflected on the victory, saying:

"100%, similar to the last game, throughout the innings, guys picking up wickets and all the hard work is paying off now. Even when we were having those losses, coaching staff, leadership were very even, we were enjoying ourselves and had good time, we knew if we had played to our potential, hopefully get on a roll and finish the tournament that way."

Ferguson continued:

"Scores this tournament sort of all over it, the batters did extremely well tonight with the ball gripping and we struck early and made my job easier in the end. It's exciting, this part of the competition, it's nice to be in win or loss, and will be up against Chennai in few days. Obviously, it kept me challenging bowling here, but great working with Griffith, doing a lot of work and with this bowling unit which picks up wicket, makes the job lot easier to me."

KKR will square off against GT in the next match of IPL 2024 on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

