"1 plus 1 is not 2 but 11" - Aakash Chopra picks Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis among RCB players to watch out for in IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2024 clash in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. Ahead of the game, Aakash Chopra has noted that Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis form a formidable opening pair for the visitors.

With eight points from 11 games, RCB are placed seventh on the points table. They need to win their remaining three league games to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Kohli and Du Plessis as the first two RCB players to watch out for in Thursday's game.

"Virat Kohli is the first. He was probably dropped by (Jonny) Bairstow at slip for zero off Sam Curran's bowling the last time these two teams met but after that, he batted extremely well. I am once again expecting that kind of batting because Virat Kohli bats well in every match. He is the chase master," he reasoned (5:05).

"He nearly scored a century the last time he played at this ground against New Zealand and he batted really well. So he is my first player to watch out for. The second, I am going with Faf du Plessis because one plus one is not two but 11," the former India opener added.

Chopra reckons the conditions in Dharamsala and the RCB skipper's good recent form should hold him in good stead.

"He was in good form in the last match and was batting decently in the match before that as well. You won't get to see much spin here because it is Dharamsala. When he starts playing well, he consistently strings together a few innings. So I am assuming Faf will play well," he elaborated.

With 542 runs at a strike rate of 148.08 in 11 innings, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. Du Plessis, who has smashed 352 runs at a strike of 172.54 in 11 games is RCB's second-highest run-getter.

"It's going to be a good pitch, so you can think about Will Jacks" - Aakash Chopra on the 3rd RCB player in focus

Will Jacks scored a blazing century against the Gujarat Titans. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons either Will Jacks or Cameron Green can be the third RCB player to watch out for against PBKS.

"Who can be the third player? I am thinking about Will Jacks. It's going to be a good pitch, so you can think about Will Jacks, or else Cameron Green because a little bowling and batting on this pitch. So one of these two overseas players. Since this team's entire structure is built around overseas players, you can choose anyone between Cameron Green and Will Jacks," he explained (6:15).

Jacks has aggregated 177 runs at a strike rate of 186.31 in six innings in IPL 2024. Green has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 125.84 in eight innings and has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.18 in 24.1 overs this season.

